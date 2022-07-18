ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Today's D Brief: New Ukraine artillery is impacting Russia; Shoigu orders new offensives; $500M from EU to Kyiv; HIMARS to Estonia?; And a bit more.

By Ben Watson
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRussia’s invading forces are having some trouble with Ukraine’s long-range artillery. So on day 145 of Vladimir Putin’s Ukraine invasion, his defense chief officially prioritized the destruction of Western-supplied weapons, according to Moscow’s state-run media TASS. Why now? Ukraine officials claim to have destroyed 30...

americanmilitarynews.com

Secret Putin phone call leaked

A secret phone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron, which took place in February just days before Russia invaded Ukraine, leaked in late June. According to France’s Le Temps news publication, the call took place on February 20, just four days before the Russian invasion...
POLITICS
Defense One

Today's D Brief: What Putin thinks of America; More HIMARS to Ukraine; Kyiv's new counteroffensive; RIMPAC, reborn; And a bit more.

Russian leader Vladimir Putin is counting on Americans to forget about Ukraine so that his invading forces may soon afterward “wear down the Ukrainian military” and seize more territory than they have so far. That’s according to William Burns, director of America’s Central Intelligence Agency, speaking Wednesday at the annual Aspen Security Forum in Colorado.
POLITICS
State
Mississippi State
The Drive

Ukraine Situation Report: Turkey Cuts NATO Membership Deal With Finland, Sweden

In this photo provided by the Swedish Armed Forces on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, troops prepare in the Baltic Sea region. Sweden is stepping up its defense activities in the Baltic Sea due to “a deteriorating security situation” as Russia and NATO conduct military operations in the area. The Swedish armed forces said Tuesday that it initiated a “high-readiness action” in the southeastern and southern Baltic Sea due to the “current, extensive military activity” in the region. (Joel Thungren/Swedish Armed Forces/TT via AP). Swedish Armed ForcesTurkey agreed to allow Finland and Sweden to join NATO in exchange for concessions on Kurdish resistance groups.
MILITARY
DOPE Quick Reads

Why Has Russia Claimed to Have Destroyed Two US-Made High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) Missile Launchers?

Earlier this week, the Russian defense ministry claimed that its forces destroyed two HIMARS in the Donbas region in eastern Ukraine. It was also alleged that Russian forces destroyed two ammunition depots after capturing the Luhansk region over the weekend. These allegations emerge following the U.S.' recent provision of four HIMARS to Ukraine as their war against Russia wages on. [i]
International Business Times

Putin May Face War In Russia As Volunteer Chechen Battalion Plans Attack

A group of volunteer Chechen fighters is reportedly planning an offensive against Moscow amid Russian President Vladimir Putin’s ongoing war in Ukraine, the force’s spokesman said. Islam Belokiev, spokesman for the Chechen fighting force Sheikh Mansur Battalion, said the group is preparing to launch a second offensive against...
POLITICS

