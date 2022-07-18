Bloody Sunday: Several Shot, Two Killed in 7 Incidents in 24-Hour Period In Newark

SECAUCUS, NJ – Two suspected carjackers are in custody after carjacking a woman while she was loading her groceries into her car at a Secaucus Walmart. According to police, on Wednesday, at 10:49 A.M., a 66-year-old woman reported to Secaucus Police that she was robbed and carjacked at knifepoint by two males in the Walmart parking lot at 400 Park Plaza Drive.

SECAUCUS, NJ ・ 18 HOURS AGO