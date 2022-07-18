ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker attend wedding together after rumored breakup

By Leah Bitsky
 4 days ago

Love is still in the air.

Kendall Jenner took Devin Booker as her plus-one to a friend’s wedding following rumors that they broke up.

The model and the basketball player attended filmmaker Michael Ratner and brand builder Lauren Rothberg’s nuptials in Napa Valley, Calif., on Saturday.

Jenner, 26, took to her Instagram Stories to share a selfie with Booker, 25, in which they were dressed in formalwear. While she did not show their faces in the snap, the Phoenix Suns shooting guard sweetly wrapped his arm around the “Kardashians” star’s waist.

Booker looked dapper in a black tuxedo, while Jenner wore a dark green Dries Van Noten floor-length gown with ruching details and a mock neck.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W1kmh_0gjf0f0r00
Devin Booker accompanied Kendall Jenner to a friend’s wedding weeks after speculation that they had broken up.

Jenner also shared several videos showing off her gown from inside her walk-in closet as Booker’s hand photobombed her for a split second, signaling the pair got ready for the wedding together.

“Obsessed with my Dries last night,” Jenner wrote in one of her posts after the wedding, tagging her stylist Dani Michelle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19ZLvp_0gjf0f0r00
Jenner posted content prior to the wedding in which Booker was seen popping into the frame.

Also at the nuptials were Jenner’s close pals Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey Bieber. (The bride and groom work at Hailey’s skincare brand, Rhode.)

Breakup rumors swirled around Jenner and Booker in June, with a source claiming to “Entertainment Tonight” that the couple “have had discussions about their future but they are not on the same page.”

A source then told Page Six that the stars were both focusing on their careers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d7qF8_0gjf0f0r00
The model wore a Dries Van Noten gown for the wedding.

But Jenner and Booker have since been spotted all over together and still seem to be going strong.

Just days after breakup rumors surfaced, they were spotted in Malibu at Soho House.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XDsNq_0gjf0f0r00
Booker and Jenner have been spotted out together on several occasions following rumors that they broke up.

Page Six also exclusively reported that they were seen hitting Michael Rubin’s star-studded Fourth of July party in the Hamptons together. And last week, they enjoyed a romantic vacation in Hawaii.

The on-again, off-again couple started dating in 2020, but they kept their love under the radar until going Instagram-official on Valentine’s Day 2021.

hotnewhiphop.com

Justin Bieber & Hailey Bieber Share Intimate Photo, Enjoy Romantic Night Out

Justin and Hailey Bieber have had a rough few months. Back in March, Hailey was hospitalized with a "stroke-like" blood clot in her brain, and she recently said that the stroke has been "taking a little longer to heal" than expected. Justin has been having his own share of health issues, suffering from facial paralysis due to Ramsay Hunt Syndrome.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Ben Affleck Kisses Jennifer Lopez After Romantic Las Vegas Wedding: Photos

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot in a secret wedding celebration and the singer dished on all the details! Taking to her On the JLo newsletter, Jennifer revealed the couple got hitched in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 16. “We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient,” she wrote about the incredible nuptials, alongside some amazing photos from it, as seen below!
LAS VEGAS, NV
E! News

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker Are "Fully Back Together": All the Details on Their Reconciliation

Watch: Kendall Jenner Sparks Devin Booker Reunion Rumors With New Pic. Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are officially back in the game of love. After recently hitting a "rough patch," the supermodel and the Phoenix Suns player are spending time together again. "She and Devin are fully back together," a source close to Kendall tells E! News. "They worked out their issues and decided they want to move forward and be together."
PHOENIX, AZ
