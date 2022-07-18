Bachelor Nation’s 5 Best Limo Entrances

Photo: Paul Hebert / ABC

You know what they say, first impressions are EVERYTHING. And when it comes to the world of dating, there’s no room for error. While there’s no manual on how to make a lasting first impression, the Bachelor franchise might just have that area down pat.

With 26 seasons of The Bachelor and 19 seasons of The Bachelorette, there has never been a dull limo entrance. From comedic and bold to innovative yet awkward, the contestants pull out all the stops. I mean, if you’re vying for one’s heart against many others, you have to find a way to stand out from the pack, right? What better way to do that than stepping out of a limo, and into television history?

With that in mind, let’s throw it back to the five best, wildest limo entrances in Bachelor Nation history.

5

Funeral

Photo: Paul Hebert

After being ruthlessly dumped on national television by former Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr., Bachelorette Becca Kufrin was ready to find love again. But what’s worse than a breakup? A funeral. Trent Jespersen pulled up to the Bachelor mansion in a hearse. Either he took the saying, “Till death do us part,” too literally or he actually “died” and came back to life when he found out Kufrin was the next Bachelorette. While it was clever, he basically dug himself six feet under, because in week 2, Kurfrin said sayonara.

4

Pregnancy

Photo: Rick Rowell / ABC

First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes [insert name here] in the baby carriage… But not necessarily for former Bachelor contestant Clare Crawley. To capture the heart of a man who is now one of the most despised suitors in the franchise, Juan Pablo Galavis, Crawley came out of hiding and debuted a pregnant belly—fake that is. But since Galavis was already a single father, this worked in her favor. And if you’re wondering if they ended up having children…Let’s just say her entrance did not age well because during the finale, Crawley’s “water broke” and she set Galavis straight stating, “What you just made me go through, I would never want my children having a father like you.” Yikes!

3

Dessert

Nothing beats the sweets table at a wedding, and Bachelorette contestant Chris Strandburg couldn’t help himself from foreshadowing his future with Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe by showing up as a giant cupcake. Yes, you heard right. A cupcake. It’s quite ironic as well, considering his occupation is a dentist. I guess you could say it was a moment of awkward dentist humor since we’re always told to stay clear of sweets. The cringiness got him very far, but eventually it caught up to him like a bad cavity cavity, and he was sent home packing.

2

Halloween

Outrageous costumes aren’t reserved for Halloween only. JoJo Fletcher, one of the most beloved humans in the franchise, came in hot wearing a unicorn mask to make a lasting impression on the tall glass of water that is Ben Higgins. It was very much giving My Little Pony. Although very odd, Its originality sits at a 7 but it’s definitely an A+ for effort because somehow, it won the heart of the Higgins — or should I say almost? She was runner up, but either way, she’s America’s sweetheart.

1

Renewable Energy Source

Don’t be afraid to be bold, they say. Well, yeah, Bachelor contestant Deandra Kanu did not come to play. As Bachelor Peter Weber stood awkwardly in the mansion driveway, Kanu stepped out dressed as a windmill paying tribute to Weber’s infamous spicy fantasy suite date with former Bachelorette Hannah Brown. Some interesting things went down in that windmill. If this isn’t the definition of bold and comedic, then what is? There’s a reason why Bachelor Nation remembers Kanu. She had to keep it classy, never trashy.