Bachelor Nation’s 5 Best Limo Entrances

By Sekhena Sembenu
 4 days ago
Photo: Paul Hebert / ABC

You know what they say, first impressions are EVERYTHING. And when it comes to the world of dating, there’s no room for error. While there’s no manual on how to make a lasting first impression, the Bachelor franchise might just have that area down pat.

With 26 seasons of The Bachelor and 19 seasons of The Bachelorette, there has never been a dull limo entrance. From comedic and bold to innovative yet awkward, the contestants pull out all the stops. I mean, if you’re vying for one’s heart against many others, you have to find a way to stand out from the pack, right? What better way to do that than stepping out of a limo, and into television history?

With that in mind, let’s throw it back to the five best, wildest limo entrances in Bachelor Nation history.

5

Funeral

Photo: Paul Hebert

After being ruthlessly dumped on national television by former Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr., Bachelorette Becca Kufrin was ready to find love again. But what’s worse than a breakup? A funeral. Trent Jespersen pulled up to the Bachelor mansion in a hearse. Either he took the saying, “Till death do us part,” too literally or he actually “died” and came back to life when he found out Kufrin was the next Bachelorette. While it was clever, he basically dug himself six feet under, because in week 2, Kurfrin said sayonara.

4

Pregnancy

Photo: Rick Rowell / ABC

First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes [insert name here] in the baby carriage… But not necessarily for former Bachelor contestant Clare Crawley. To capture the heart of a man who is now one of the most despised suitors in the franchise, Juan Pablo Galavis, Crawley came out of hiding and debuted a pregnant belly—fake that is. But since Galavis was already a single father, this worked in her favor. And if you’re wondering if they ended up having children…Let’s just say her entrance did not age well because during the finale, Crawley’s “water broke” and she set Galavis straight stating, “What you just made me go through, I would never want my children having a father like you.” Yikes!

3

Dessert

Nothing beats the sweets table at a wedding, and Bachelorette contestant Chris Strandburg couldn’t help himself from foreshadowing his future with Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe by showing up as a giant cupcake. Yes, you heard right. A cupcake. It’s quite ironic as well, considering his occupation is a dentist. I guess you could say it was a moment of awkward dentist humor since we’re always told to stay clear of sweets. The cringiness got him very far, but eventually it caught up to him like a bad cavity cavity, and he was sent home packing.

2

Halloween

Outrageous costumes aren’t reserved for Halloween only. JoJo Fletcher, one of the most beloved humans in the franchise, came in hot wearing a unicorn mask to make a lasting impression on the tall glass of water that is Ben Higgins. It was very much giving My Little Pony. Although very odd, Its originality sits at a 7 but it’s definitely an A+ for effort because somehow, it won the heart of the Higgins — or should I say almost? She was runner up, but either way, she’s America’s sweetheart.

1

Renewable Energy Source

Don’t be afraid to be bold, they say. Well, yeah, Bachelor contestant Deandra Kanu did not come to play. As Bachelor Peter Weber stood awkwardly in the mansion driveway, Kanu stepped out dressed as a windmill paying tribute to Weber’s infamous spicy fantasy suite date with former Bachelorette Hannah Brown. Some interesting things went down in that windmill. If this isn’t the definition of bold and comedic, then what is? There’s a reason why Bachelor Nation remembers Kanu. She had to keep it classy, never trashy.

Juan Pablo Galavis
Ben Higgins
Jojo Fletcher
Clare Crawley
‘The View’ Split Over Alicia Silverstone Sleeping with Her 11-Year-Old: “Clueless” or “What’s the Big Fear?”

The View was divided over one of yesterday’s oddest headlines, sparking a debate about Alicia Silverstone‘s admission that she still sleeps with her 11-year-old son, Bear. The panel took a break from politics to chat pop culture, with half of them arguing in favor of Silverstone’s unconventional practice and the others firmly shutting it down.
BEAUTY & FASHION
New Movies + Shows To Watch This Weekend: Netflix’s ‘The Gray Man’ + More

All of the streaming services are putting out big, bold stories this weekend, what a time to be a TV watcher! Netflix is premiering its most expensive film ever, HBO Max will debut a profile of Hollywood’s most enduring couple, and Amazon Prime Video has Billy Porter’s directorial debut. All in all, some exciting new releases for pretty much every taste. Whether you use Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, or all of the above, there are plenty more high-quality movies and shows hitting your favorite streaming platforms for you to check out. Whether you want a new movie, or new seasons of your favorite shows, let us here at Decider help you figure out what to watch this weekend and where to stream it.
TV & VIDEOS
‘Southern Charm’: Did Shep and Taylor Break Up?

If you like it, then you shoulda put a ring on it. After two-plus years of dating, Southern Charm‘s Shep Rose and Taylor Ann Green have officially broken up, according to an exclusive report published by People. Neither Rose nor Green have made an official comment at this time, but the People report strongly suggests that wandering eyes and suspicious minds played a significant role in the dissolution of their relationship.
RELATIONSHIPS
Shonka Dukureh, Blues Singer Who Starred in ‘Elvis,’ Dead at 44

Shonka Dukureh, an actor and singer who recently starred in Baz Luhrmann‘s Elvis, has died. Dukureh was 44. Dukureh, who played Big Mama Thornton in the music biopic, was found unresponsive by one of her children on Thursday (July 21) in the Nashville apartment she shared with her two kids, according to a Metropolitan Nashville Police release sent out later that day.
NASHVILLE, TN
Who is the Father of Mel’s Baby on ‘Virgin River’?

This post contains major spoilers for Virgin River Season 4. Proceed with caution. Virgin River is back for a fourth season, and fans are finally getting some answers. Season 3 of Netflix’s romantic dramedy was jam-packed with drama, ended on a major cliffhanger, and left viewers wondering who shot Jack, whether or not Hope survives her car accident, if Jack and Mel are getting married, and of course, who is the father of Mel’s baby? You can read our breakdown of Season 4’s ending for a full recap. But if you’re eager to find out who the biological father of Mel’s baby is now, we’ve got you covered.
TV SERIES
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘The Last Movie Stars’ On HBO Max, A Paul Newman And Joanne Woodward Documentary Directed By Ethan Hawke

The Last Movie Stars is a six-part docuseries, directed by Ethan Hawke, that examines the long, seemingly harmonious marriage of Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward. Both acclaimed actors, their union lasted for 50 years, from 1958 until Newman’s death in 2008. But, as Hawke starts to examine in the first episode, this is a relationship that has had the same ups and downs as every other long-term relationship, much of it fueled by their unique places in the spotlight. THE LAST MOVIE STARS: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? Opening Shot: A scene from Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid flickers on a movie...
TV & VIDEOS
‘Bridgerton’ Adds New Cast Members as Season 3 Kicks Off Production

Gentle readers, it has come to our attention that introductions are in order for several new members of the ‘Ton. Just as we’re finally getting over the Kanthony wave, Netflix announced today that three strapping lads are to join the cast of Bridgerton Season 3. The bunch includes Stay Close star Daniel Francis as Marcus Anderson, who is described as a “charismatic presence who lights up any room he enters, attracting the notice of certain matriarchs in the ton — and ire of the others.”
TV SERIES
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Primal’ Season 2 on HBO Max, A Brutal, Exquisitely Animated Action Series

Primal is a series quite unlike any other animated show you’ve ever seen. It’s low on dialogue, high on action and violence — sometimes bordering on the grotesque — and it’s also full of some of the best storytelling we’ve seen from creator Genndy Tartakovsky. The second season returns after a particularly brutal end for the first group of episodes. Season 2 picks right up where the season’s final episode left off, with caveman protagonist Spear and dinosaur companion Fang left without their friend Mira, who’s been kidnapped by slavers and taken away by ship. It doesn’t pull any punches, and it’s every bit as engrossing as the first set of episodes.
TV SERIES
7 Shows Like ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’

When the series The Summer I Turned Pretty was released on Amazon’s Prime Video this past June, the world practically went into a frenzy. One summer, two brothers and one girl just trying to navigate love, heartbreak and adolescence… Viewers just can’t seem to get enough. Based...
TV SERIES
