Most valuable crops grown in Washington

Valent U.S.A. has received EPA registration for Maverick Corn Herbicide, a powerful new tool for corn farmers in their fight against resistant weeds. Maverick equips growers with three effective modes of action for long-lasting, broad-spectrum control of problematic weeds, including waterhemp, Palmer amaranth, marestail and annual grasses, as well as application flexibility from preplant up to 18-inch corn, low use rates for easy in-field handling and mixing, and excellent compatibility with atrazine.
