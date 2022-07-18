ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dubuque, IA

Dubuque Woman Arrested After Threatening Children With Knife

By Mark Evenstad
 4 days ago

Police say a Dubuque woman is accused of threatening children with a steak knife. 33 year old Samantha Peterson was arrested Saturday around 9pm at her...

superhits106.com

Maquoketa Man Accused of Threatening Roommate With Handgun

A Jackson County man has pleaded not guilty after police said he threatened his roommate with a loaded handgun. 20 year old Sean Gregory of Maquoketa is charged in Iowa District Court of Jackson County with assault while displaying a dangerous weapon. According to reports, Gregory threatened his roommate, Tanner Sendt, with a loaded handgun on June 7th at their residence. Sendt told authorities he feared for his life. Gregory’s next court appearance is scheduled for August 5th.
MAQUOKETA, IA
superhits106.com

Man Arrested For Assault and Public Intoxication

Dubuque Police arrested 48 year old Michael Pool Wednesday on charges of domestic assault with injury and public intoxication. Reports say that Michael Pool assaulted 45 year old Misty Pool on Huff Street.
DUBUQUE, IA
x1071.com

Man Throws Pocketknife Through Car Window, Injuring Child

Dubuque Police say a man threw a pocketknife through a vehicle window, shattering the glass and injuring a toddler Tuesday in Dubuque. 29 year old Joshua Krogman was arrested Tuesday on charges of child endangerment with injury, child endangerment and fourth-degree criminal mischief. Reports say Krogman was arguing with his ex-girlfriend, 26 year old Kayla Blackman of Dubuque, while she drove Krogman and two children on West Third Street. Blackman stopped and made Krogman exit the vehicle. As he did so, he threw a pocketknife through a vehicle window. The glass shattered and caused a laceration on the forehead of a 2-year-old girl. She was treated for her injuries at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital. Krogman admitted to throwing the knife into the window.
DUBUQUE, IA
KCRG.com

Man convicted of pretending to be officer, attacking Coggon couple in their home

COGGON, Iowa (KCRG) - A jury in Linn County has now convicted a man of pretending to be an officer before attacking an older couple in their home. Police said the incident happened on January 9 in Coggon when Brandon Lee, 33, displayed a badge, posing as an officer, before forcing his way into the home where he attacked Joseph Henderson, 73, and his wife Sandra, 72. Lee then demanded to be taken to a safe, where he stole $50,000 from the couple.
COGGON, IA
x1071.com

Man From Platteville Arrested in Lafayette County

A man from Platteville was arrested in Lafayette County Thursday shortly before 6pm. 23 year old Ricardo Ramirez, Jr. was arrested for Obstructing on Highway 81 in Darlington Township. Ramirez was taken to the Lafayette County Jail where he was booked and posted bond. Ramirez was also cited for Operating after Revocation and Speeding.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, WI
x1071.com

Man Sentenced For Illegally Possessing Stolen Firearm

A man from Dubuque has been sentenced to nearly five years in federal prison for illegally possessing a firearm and a high-capacity magazine in Dubuque. 32 year old Dennis Williams Jr., was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids to four years and nine months in prison after previously pleading guilty to being an unlawful drug user in possession of a firearm. He must serve three years of supervised release after his prison term. According to a report, Williams’ vehicle was stopped by Dubuque police on March 23, 2021, for having expired registration on the license plates. A K-9 unit indicated the presence of marijuana in the vehicle. Officers found a loaded, 9 mm handgun in Williams’ coat pocket, and he was found to be carrying about $8,000. The handgun was reported stolen in Dubuque in September 2014.
DUBUQUE, IA
x1071.com

Two Vehicle Crash Injures Three People in Dubuque

Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday in Dubuque. 34 year old Michelle Koppes and 26 year old Laklyn Owens, both of Dubuque, were taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, while 23 year old Destiny Wilson of Dubuque was transported by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment. According to Dubuque police, the crash happened at about 1:40 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Lincoln and Windsor avenues. Police say Koppes was driving west on Lincoln Avenue when she failed to stop at a stop sign and struck Owens’ vehicle, which was traveling south on Windsor with Wilson as a passenger. Koppes was cited with failure to obey a stop sign, and Owens was cited with driving with a suspended license.
DUBUQUE, IA
x1071.com

Fennimore Man Arrested in Lafayette County For Traffic Violations

A man from Fennimore was arrested for multiple traffic violations in Lafayette County Wednesday. According to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department, 26 year old Benigno Bautista Lazaro was arrested around 10pm Wednesday for Operating after Revocation on Sunnydale Road in Belmont Township. Bautista Lazaro was taken to the Lafayette County Jail where he was booked and released. Bautista Lazaro was also cited for Failure to stop at a Stop Sign and Operating a Vehicle without Insurance.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, WI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Gunman kills 3 at rural Iowa state park

MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Three people died at Maquoketa Caves State Park following a shooting early Friday morning. The suspected gunman is also dead, police said. Police responded to reports of a shooting around 6:30 a.m. and later found three people dead at the park, located 60 miles east of Cedar Rapids.
MAQUOKETA, IA
x1071.com

Triple Homicide at Maquoketa Caves State Park

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation says four people are dead and a triple-homicide investigation is underway at Maquoketa Caves State Park. Officers responded to the scene around 6:50am on Friday morning. Officers located the body of 23-year-old Anthony Sherwin of Nebraska, who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Sherwin’s body was found between 11:00am and 11:30am. No connection or motive has been identified between the perpetrator and the victims. The names of the victims have not been released. Authorities say the investigation is ongoing and that the park is an active crime scene, so it remains closed until further notice. Nearby Camp Shalom, where children and their counselors were holding camp this week, was also evacuated. A report says the bodies of the deceased will be taken to the medical examiner’s office, and authorities will interview campers and possibly family members of those involved as part of their investigation.
MAQUOKETA, IA
x1071.com

Cuba City Man Arrested On Suspicion of Dealing Drugs

Cuba City police arrested a drug dealer operating near a school on Tuesday. 36 year old Nicholas Friederich of Cuba City was arrested on charges of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine on or near certain places, possession of THC with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia. Cuba City police reported executing a search warrant along with the Grant County Sheriff’s Department at about 9:15 a.m. Tuesday and Friederich was subsequently arrested. Also, a release states that criminal charges against 40 year old Laura Harman of Cuba City of maintaining a drug-trafficking place, possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia are being referred to the county district attorney’s office. The investigation is ongoing.
CUBA CITY, WI
Central Illinois Proud

3 killed at Maquoketa Caves State Park identified

UPDATE: The victims of the triple-homicide at Maquoketa Caves State Park have been identified by the Iowa Department of Public Safety: Tyler Schmidt, 42, Sarah Schmidt, 42, and Lulu Schmidt, 6. All were from Cedar Falls. The Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner will conduct autopsies of all three...
MAQUOKETA, IA
Western Iowa Today

Clinton Police Investigate Fatal Shooting In Residential Area

(Clinton, IA) — Authorities are asking for tips from the public after a man was found dead in a residential area of Clinton. Police say they were responding to a report of gunshots in the area shortly before Eleven P-M Sunday, and they found 43-year-old Antoine Sampson of Clinton lying in an intersection. The news release from the department did not offer other information about Sampson’s death, but Clinton Police said there does not appear to be any ongoing threats to the community. Police say people who phone in tips about the case can remain anonymous.
CLINTON, IA
x1071.com

Three People Injured When Semi Rear-Ends a Vehicle

Police say three people were injured Monday when a semi-tractor trailer rear-ended a vehicle in Dubuque. 19 year old Benjamin Rau of Galena, 15 year old Braydon Rau of Dubuque, plus a 10 year old were all injured but not taken by ambulance to a hospital for treatment. All three were in the same vehicle, driven by Benjamin Rau. According to a crash report, the crash happened at about 7:20 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Dodge Street and Century Drive. A report says that 60 year old Sejdo Iriski, of Hartford, Wisconsin was driving a semi westbound on Dodge Street while Benjamin Rau was stopped at a red light at the intersection. Police reported that Iriski was unable to stop in time and tried to swerve into the other lane but rear-ended Rau’s vehicle. Iriski was cited with failure to maintain control of the vehicle.
DUBUQUE, IA
KWQC

Dubuque man injured in shooting Tuesday night

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A Dubuque man was taken to the hospital, treated and released after being shot Tuesday night. Police said the shooting happened in the 1900 block of Jackson Street at around 11 p.m. Officers said they found the man with a gunshot wound to the buttock. The...
DUBUQUE, IA
x1071.com

Two Vehicle Accident With Minor Injuries in Lafayette County

A deputy with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department responded to a two vehicle crash around 9am Tuesday on Highway 11 in Shullsburg. The drivers, 62 year old Gale Raisbeck of Benton and 29 year old Deric Anderson of Lancaster had minor injuries. Raisbeck’s vehicle and Anderson’s vehicle had moderate damage and were towed from the scene. Shullsburg Fire, Shullsburg EMS and Shullsburg Police all assisted at the scene.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, WI

Community Policy