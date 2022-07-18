ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dubuque, IA

Asbury Road Closed Monday and Tuesday For Water Main Repair

By Mark Evenstad
x1071.com
 4 days ago

A stretch of a Dubuque roadway will be closed today and tomorrow for water main repairs. Asbury Road...

www.x1071.com

Comments / 0

 

x1071.com

Bridge Replacement Closes Highway 81 East of Beetown

A replacement of the Hackett Branch bridge means Highway 81 between Lancaster and Cassville, east of Beetown, is closed now until mid-September. The project will include a new bridge, guardrail and roadway approaches. A marked detour to get to Cassville is Highway 35 to Bloomington and then Highway 133 to Cassville. According to the Grant County Highway department, the detour is recommended on State Highways because County Highways and Township Roads are not necessarily designed to handle the heavier traffic the state highways receive. The highway department says, as with any road closure, be alert and courteous to the construction workers as well as the homeowners along the detour route.
BEETOWN, WI
x1071.com

Another Road Closure in Grant County Next Week

There will be a road closure in Grant County next week. Highway 35/61 will be closed Monday thru Thursday from the Highway 35/61/81 intersection near Larry’s Welding south towards Potosi at the County Highway B intersection. The Grant County Highway Department will be replacing culverts at two locations along that stretch of the highway. According to the Grant County Highway Department, the detour route is Highway 81 to Platteville and Highway 151 to Dickeyville. Motorists are recommended to utilize the detour as opposed to unknown township roads. The state highway detours must use other state highways due to accommodating larger and heavier vehicles. Township roads are not constructed to handle the heavier traffic flow.
GRANT COUNTY, WI
x1071.com

Two Vehicle Crash Injures Three People in Dubuque

Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday in Dubuque. 34 year old Michelle Koppes and 26 year old Laklyn Owens, both of Dubuque, were taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, while 23 year old Destiny Wilson of Dubuque was transported by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment. According to Dubuque police, the crash happened at about 1:40 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Lincoln and Windsor avenues. Police say Koppes was driving west on Lincoln Avenue when she failed to stop at a stop sign and struck Owens’ vehicle, which was traveling south on Windsor with Wilson as a passenger. Koppes was cited with failure to obey a stop sign, and Owens was cited with driving with a suspended license.
DUBUQUE, IA
x1071.com

Portion of State Highway 81 in Grant Co. closed for bridge replacement

BEETOWN, Wis. — State Highway 81 is closed east of Beetown in Grant County through mid-September so construction crews can replace a bridge over Hackett Branch. The project is set to include a new bridge, guardrail and roadway approaches, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. A detour route...
GRANT COUNTY, WI
x1071.com

Three People Injured When Semi Rear-Ends a Vehicle

Police say three people were injured Monday when a semi-tractor trailer rear-ended a vehicle in Dubuque. 19 year old Benjamin Rau of Galena, 15 year old Braydon Rau of Dubuque, plus a 10 year old were all injured but not taken by ambulance to a hospital for treatment. All three were in the same vehicle, driven by Benjamin Rau. According to a crash report, the crash happened at about 7:20 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Dodge Street and Century Drive. A report says that 60 year old Sejdo Iriski, of Hartford, Wisconsin was driving a semi westbound on Dodge Street while Benjamin Rau was stopped at a red light at the intersection. Police reported that Iriski was unable to stop in time and tried to swerve into the other lane but rear-ended Rau’s vehicle. Iriski was cited with failure to maintain control of the vehicle.
DUBUQUE, IA
x1071.com

Two Vehicle Accident With Minor Injuries in Lafayette County

A deputy with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department responded to a two vehicle crash around 9am Tuesday on Highway 11 in Shullsburg. The drivers, 62 year old Gale Raisbeck of Benton and 29 year old Deric Anderson of Lancaster had minor injuries. Raisbeck’s vehicle and Anderson’s vehicle had moderate damage and were towed from the scene. Shullsburg Fire, Shullsburg EMS and Shullsburg Police all assisted at the scene.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, WI
x1071.com

Simmons Pet Food Plans Expansion, Will Add 30 Employees

Simmons Pet Food is planning a second pet food production line that will welcome more than 30 additional employees to its growing workforce. The second pet food production line will begin commercial operation in August at the plant. The new line, which was installed in the existing facility, was part of the company’s original growth plan in Dubuque. Once in operation, the second line will add 17 million cases, or 240 million units, to the Dubuque plant’s annual production output, and the facility’s total workforce will top 400.
DUBUQUE, IA
x1071.com

Man From Platteville Arrested in Lafayette County

A man from Platteville was arrested in Lafayette County Thursday shortly before 6pm. 23 year old Ricardo Ramirez, Jr. was arrested for Obstructing on Highway 81 in Darlington Township. Ramirez was taken to the Lafayette County Jail where he was booked and posted bond. Ramirez was also cited for Operating after Revocation and Speeding.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, WI
#Water Service
x1071.com

Shooting Being Investigated in Dubuque

Police are investigating a shooting that injured one person in Dubuque. 48 year old Brian Beaver of Dubuque was taken to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, where he was treated and released. According to a report, police responded at about 11pm Tuesday to a residence on Jackson Street for a report of a shooting. Beaver was found with a gunshot wound to the backside. Police are actively investigating the incident. The shooting is the eighth instance of gunshots being fired with criminal intent this year in Dubuque.
DUBUQUE, IA
x1071.com

Fennimore Man Arrested in Lafayette County For Traffic Violations

A man from Fennimore was arrested for multiple traffic violations in Lafayette County Wednesday. According to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department, 26 year old Benigno Bautista Lazaro was arrested around 10pm Wednesday for Operating after Revocation on Sunnydale Road in Belmont Township. Bautista Lazaro was taken to the Lafayette County Jail where he was booked and released. Bautista Lazaro was also cited for Failure to stop at a Stop Sign and Operating a Vehicle without Insurance.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, WI
x1071.com

Man Throws Pocketknife Through Car Window, Injuring Child

Dubuque Police say a man threw a pocketknife through a vehicle window, shattering the glass and injuring a toddler Tuesday in Dubuque. 29 year old Joshua Krogman was arrested Tuesday on charges of child endangerment with injury, child endangerment and fourth-degree criminal mischief. Reports say Krogman was arguing with his ex-girlfriend, 26 year old Kayla Blackman of Dubuque, while she drove Krogman and two children on West Third Street. Blackman stopped and made Krogman exit the vehicle. As he did so, he threw a pocketknife through a vehicle window. The glass shattered and caused a laceration on the forehead of a 2-year-old girl. She was treated for her injuries at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital. Krogman admitted to throwing the knife into the window.
DUBUQUE, IA
x1071.com

Man Arrested For Assault and Public Intoxication

Dubuque Police arrested 48 year old Michael Pool Wednesday on charges of domestic assault with injury and public intoxication. Reports say that Michael Pool assaulted 45 year old Misty Pool on Huff Street.
DUBUQUE, IA
x1071.com

Man Sentenced For Illegally Possessing Stolen Firearm

A man from Dubuque has been sentenced to nearly five years in federal prison for illegally possessing a firearm and a high-capacity magazine in Dubuque. 32 year old Dennis Williams Jr., was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids to four years and nine months in prison after previously pleading guilty to being an unlawful drug user in possession of a firearm. He must serve three years of supervised release after his prison term. According to a report, Williams’ vehicle was stopped by Dubuque police on March 23, 2021, for having expired registration on the license plates. A K-9 unit indicated the presence of marijuana in the vehicle. Officers found a loaded, 9 mm handgun in Williams’ coat pocket, and he was found to be carrying about $8,000. The handgun was reported stolen in Dubuque in September 2014.
DUBUQUE, IA
x1071.com

Man sentenced to 8 years in prison for trafficking methamphetamine

MADISON, Wis. — A southern Wisconsin man was sentenced Wednesday to eight years in prison for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Wisconsin said. Carl Rabe, 44, pleaded guilty to the charge in April. In a news release,...
MADISON, WI

