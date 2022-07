The Russian conductor Vladimir Jurowski, beloved of British audiences for his long stints with the London Philharmonic Orchestra and Glyndebourne, became music director of the Bayerische Staatsoper, Munich, in 2021. Suppressing any envy, we can enjoy the fruits of their collaboration in a new own-label live recording: Beethoven’s Symphony No 2 in D is paired with Brett Dean’s Testament: Music for Orchestra (2008).

