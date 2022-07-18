ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Westworld' Season 4: Jeffrey Wright and Luke Hemsworth on the Bernard/Stubbs Dynamic

By Christina Radish
Collider
Cover picture for the article[Editor’s note: The following contains some spoilers for Season 4 of Westworld.]. From show creators Lisa Joy and Jonah Nolan, the fourth season of the HBO series Westworld has jumped seven years forward in time and presents a disorienting new world that continues to lead its audience down a path of...

Collider

Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell Board Apple TV+’s Godzilla and the Titans Series

Apple TV+ announced today that Kurt Russell and his son Wyatt Russell boarded their MonsterVerse series focused on Godzilla and the Titans. The series promises to expand the Legendary cinematic universe by giving us a new look at all the amazing creatures that populate planet Earth after the explosive ending of Godzilla: King of the Monsters.
Collider

First 'The Wheel of Time' Season 2 Footage Showcases Epic Battles and Stunts

During Prime Video's panel for The Wheel of Time: Origins, the series' showrunner Rafe Judkins revealed the first footage from the upcoming second season of The Wheel of Time. In addition to sharing this sneak peek at the upcoming season, it was revealed that the series had been renewed for a third season, igniting the excitement of fans around the world.
Collider

'The Wheel of Time: Origins' Returns Next Month, New Trailer Focuses on Lan Mandragoran

Prime Video's fantasy epic The Wheel of Time took the world by storm last year as it dove into the intricate and magic-filled world that the late Robert Jordan conjured up in his expansive novel series. Along with the series, Prime unveiled six animated shorts called The Wheel of Time: Origins which provided additional context to the tales being unfurled on-screen. The three-minute shorts were entitled "The Breaking of the World," "The Fall of Manetheren." "The Greatest Warder," "Saidar, Saidin, Stone," "The White Tower," and "An Ogier's Longing" and now, with today's panel at San Diego Comic-Con, fans got to see a glimpse behind the veil, as the creative team and a surprise guest came together to talk about the process.
Collider

Sarah Michelle Gellar to Join the Cast of Paramount+'s 'Wolf Pack'

Sarah Michelle Gellar is coming back to the world of the supernatural. Today, Deadline revealed that the Buffy the Vampire Slayer actress would not only be signing on to join the cast of Paramount+’s upcoming series, Wolf Pack, but would also add her name to the show’s executive production team. Gellar will deliver the news herself today at San Diego Comic-Con during the Teen Wolf: The Movie panel. Judging by her background in the world of all things Comic-Con, fans are going to absolutely lose their minds with excitement when Gellar takes the stage.
Collider

'Tales of the Walking Dead' Trailer Has Terry Crews Discussing the Start of the Outbreak

There has been no shortage of content for fans of The Walking Dead Universe, from the original comics to the parent show on AMC, to the webisodes and spinoffs. At the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con the cast members and creators of the brand-new survival anthology Tales of the Walking Dead sat down with convention-goers to discuss the behind-the-scenes of these stand-alone tales. Not only were SDCC guests privy to the inner workings behind the new spinoff, but AMC premiered a first look at the series' trailer ahead of the panel.
Collider

First 'Prey' Reactions Call it Phenomenal and Best 'Predator' Movie in Years

Last night at San Diego Comic Con, Collider was pleased to host a screening of Prey, the newest film in the Predator franchise. Along with the screening, Collider's own Steve Weintraub hosted a Q&A with Prey director Dan Trachtenberg, producer Jhane Myers and cast members Amber Midthunder, Dakota Beavers, and Dane DiLiegro.
Collider

First 'John Wick 4' Image Shows Keanu Reeves Returning in a Haze of Candles

The first image from Lionsgate's highly anticipated John Wick 4 has arrived. This first look at the film teases the return of Keanu Reeves's titular assassin in a stylized haze of candles and while it doesn't offer up any new information other than the fact that Wick is indeed coming, it's a gorgeous shot that highlights the style these films routinely bring. After some delays, the popular gun-fu franchise will return for the first of its two-part finale on March 24, 2023.
Collider

Rebecca Balding Dies at 73

Prolific television and stage actress Rebecca Balding, best known for appearing opposite Billy Crystal in his breakout performance in the soap opera parody sitcom Soap, has died. According to her husband James L. Conway, she passed away on July 18 after a bout with ovarian cancer. She hadn't appeared on-screen in some time, with her last role being that of Alyssa Milano's boss in the original Charmed from 1998 to 2006. She was 73 at the time of her death.
Collider

'Ghosts' Season 1 Blooper Reel Features All the Paranormal On-Set Humor

As you probably know, CBS and Paramount+ couldn’t host a panel on their biggest and most popular shows without including a segment for Ghosts. The supernatural comedy quickly became a surprise hit, and the network’s highest rated sitcom in years. The show centers around a couple who inherits a mansion and decides to turn it into a B&B – but they get shocked after discovering the house is haunted to the brim with ghosts from several eras.
Collider

New 'All Quiet on the Western Front' Images Show Daniel Brühl and the Horrors of Trench Warfare

Netflix quietly released new images for their upcoming remake of All Quiet on the Western Front, which is due to release at some point later this year. The film is an adaptation of German author Erich Maria Remarque's novel by the same name, which was released in 1929 and promptly banned across Europe for its anti-war messaging. Hailed by pacifists for that same reason, the novel details a soldier's viewpoint from the trenches of World War I, which Remarque experienced firsthand. The film will follow the same premise as the novel and the Academy Award-winning adaptation from 1930.
Collider

Evil Returns in 'Jeepers Creepers: Reborn' Trailer

The Jeepers Creepers franchise is returning this September for a special three-day fan event. Beginning on September 19, The Creeper returns to its hunt in Jeepers Creepers: Reborn and Screen Media has just released the full trailer. The film will play only in theaters through September 21, with a brand-new cast of victims.
Collider

New 'Wizard of Oz' Section Flies into Warner Bros. Theme Park in 2024

Fans of the classic 1939 film can rejoice as a new look of the highly anticipated Wizard of Oz section of Australia's Warner Bros. Movie World has been revealed via the theme park's Facebook page which offers a glimpse of what guests can experience when the the land eventually opens in 2024. The post reads:
Collider

'The Old Man' Season 1 Finale Reveals There Are No Heroes In This World

Editor's note: The following contains The Old Man Season 1 spoilers. “When I was a little girl, I imagined there was nothing you were afraid of. No measure of distance between us that might cause you concern, no depth of silence that might compel you to speak. You were inaccessible. You were remote. You were a fantasy.”
Collider

'John Wick 4' Trailer Throws Keanu Reeves Back Into the Action

During Collider’s Directors on Directing panel at San Diego Comic-Con, Steve Weintraub was joined by directing legends Tim Miller, Andrew Stanton, and Chad Stahelski to discuss their films and upcoming work. With John Wick 4 still a year away, Stahelski surprised fans at the panel with a first look at the upcoming action film. In addition to the new footage, fans also got to see the first poster, which features Keanu Reeves front and center with nunchucks.
Collider

'Tulsa King': Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and Everything We Know So Far

Sylvester Stallone is synonymous with Philadelphia. His writing and performances as Philly’s own Rocky Balboa made the man an icon in and of the city. Stallone commissioned the classic Rocky statue, seen atop the 72-step entrance to the Philadelphia Art Museum throughout the film series, for the production of Rocky 3. After filming ended, Stallone gifted the prop to the city. Then-City Commerce Director Dick Doran gratefully accepted the gift following the conclusion of the production, and is cited as crediting Stallone with doing more for Philly’s image than “anyone since Benjamin Franklin.” The statue stood in that spot, by the grace of the city, until they moved it outside the Spectrum sports arena in 2006. And where is Stallone now, you may ask? Is he also now an ornament near the gates of the Spectrum sports arena? As Daniel Campbell wrote in The Wonder Years hit, Hoodie Weather, “Rocky’s in the deep south, I don’t think he’s coming back now,” and he was right. All hail Sylvester Stallone, the Tulsa King.
Collider

'B-Loved' Image Shows Peyton List and Michael Cimino as a Ghost-Human Duo

HBO Max is finding love in unexpected places this Valentine's Day. Coming soon from the streamer is a two-part event titled B. Loved about a teenage ghost who forms a new friendship. While filming for the special is underway, HBO Max has released a first-look image featuring its leads Peyton List (Cobra Kai) and Michael Cimino (Love, Victor).
Collider

'Vampire Academy' Trailer Puts a New Spin on Richelle Meade's Popular Series

Back in the mid-aughts, millennial culture was split up into different factions which included novels about dystopian worlds, like The Hunger Games and Divergent, and of course vampires, like Twilight and The Vampire Diaries. But there was another vampiric series that caught the interest of an entire generation: Richelle Meade's Vampire Academy. Sure, the series was adapted into Vampire Academy movie in 2014, which was met with seriously mixed opinions, but the anticipation has never been higher than it is right now for Peacock's adaptation of the series. Which is exactly why the upcoming series landed a panel at San Diego Comic-Con this year.
Collider

J.K. Simmons and Ryan Kwanten Take Centre Stage in Terrifying Teaser For 'Glorious'

In a teaser that’s equal parts gore and trippyness, Rebekah McKendry has dropped a first look at her upcoming feature, Glorious, set to land on Shudder later this summer. Known for her work behind other scare-tastic flicks including All the Creatures Were Stirring and Tales of Halloween, McKendry’s skill of blending comedy with horror are going to absolutely shine in her latest project. To tell the story of one man’s entry into the never-ending cosmos through a gloryhole, production tapped the talents of J.K. Simmons (Whiplash) and Ryan Kwanten (True Blood).
