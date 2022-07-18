ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Kansas City Star

Fire ignites as resident tries to siphon gas with vacuum, Wisconsin officials say

By Aspen Pflughoeft
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ee8UL_0gjex6P600
Photo by Dave Sheen

A homeowner sparked a garage fire while attempting to transfer gas between containers with a vacuum, Wisconsin firefighters said.

The Janesville Fire Department responded to a call about a residential fire on Sunday, July 17, according to the department’s Facebook page.

When firefighters arrived, they found the detached garage engulfed in flames. The fire spread to the main house, the department said.

Retired Lt. Dave Sheen posted photos of the incident, noting the vehicle in front of the garage also caught fire.

One person was taken to the hospital for minor burns to the arms and hands, the fire department said.

Sheen said the fire ignited when the resident “was transferring fuel between containers in the garage.”

The resident had used a wet/dry vacuum to siphon gas from the vehicle, the fire department said in a news release on July 17.

The department reminded people to use “only approved containers for moving flammable liquids.”

Authorities estimated that the fire damage cost $150,000.

Janesville is about 65 miles southwest of Milwaukee.

Comments / 2

Related
nbc15.com

Waterway camera shows Fox River boat crash

The Dane County Fair is struggling to regain participation numbers after the pandemic kept people at home and children are not as interested in showing animals. Recurring 4 p.m. news recordingMayor Satya Rhodes-Conway announced a new effort to align city spending and city goals around sustainability, diversity, equity, and supporting local businesses Thursday.
DANE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Two people cut-off and robbed on Dane Co. exit ramp

TOWN OF COTTAGE GROVE, Wis. (WMTV) - Two people were robbed at gunpoint after they were cut off and forced to stop on a Dane Co. off-ramp early Thursday morning. The Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office reported the incident just hours after it happened, saying it is still trying to find the men who did it.
COTTAGE GROVE, WI
ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago teen drowns in pond at Wisconsin campground

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago teen died after going under the water in a swimming pond at a campground in Wisconsin Tuesday, authorities said. Authorities received an emergency call at about 5:42 p.m. from the Smokey Hollow Campground in Lodi, Wisconsin, the Columbia County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies, Lodi Fire,...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wisconsin#Milwaukee#The Resident#Siphon#Accident#Janesville
wibqam.com

Chicago teenager dies after going underwater at Wisconsin campground

LODI, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities responded to Smokey Hollow Campground after a 15-year-old from Chicago went underwater, and ended up dying. According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, on July 19 around 5:45 p.m., a 9-1-1 call came from the Smokey Hollow Campground. A child reportedly had gone underwater and not come back up. The incident happened in the swimming pond.
CHICAGO, IL
nbc15.com

MPD: Man arrested for sixth OWI following crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department arrested a man for his sixth OWI following a crash Tuesday morning. Just before noon Tuesday, officers were dispatched to N. Thompson Dr. at Homewood Circle after a truck veered off the road and hit a tree. An off-duty officer from another...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Beltline off-ramp closed after crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Multiple units are responding to an off-ramp on the Beltline after a crash Wednesday during rush hour, Dane County Dispatch confirmed. Dispatch said that the call reporting a two-vehicle crash came in just after 3:30 p.m. at the eastbound off-ramp of US 12 at Verona Road.
MADISON, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Police track drug sales to South Beloit couple

SOUTH BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — South Beloit Police say an investigation into narcotics trafficking led them to the home of Donna Louise Honaker, 63, and Tommy Joe Honaker, 46, who were arrested Thursday. According to police, the pair were identified as suspects in the investigation that began in May, and on July 21st a raid […]
SOUTH BELOIT, IL
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Bomb threat leads to evacuation of Wisconsin Technical College System building

MADISON, Wis. — A bomb threat led to the evacuation of the Wisconsin Technical College System building on University Avenue Thursday afternoon. A Capitol Police spokesperson said an alert was sent out in response to a 911 call about a bomb threat at the building, located at 4622 University Avenue near Hilldale Shopping Center. The building was evacuated and has since been cleared.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

One dead, two hospitalized after Walworth Co. crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One person has died and two people were taken to area hospitals Wednesday morning after a crash in Walworth County, officials stated. The Walworth County Sheriff’s Office was alerted to the crash around 8:35 a.m. at the intersection of State Highway 11 and County Highway JS in the Town of Spring Prairie.
WALWORTH COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Crash leads to significant backup on Interstate 90/94 near Portage

PORTAGE, Wis. — A crash on eastbound Interstate 90/94 in northwestern Columbia County Wednesday afternoon caused a significant traffic backup in the area. The crash was reported just after 2 p.m. at mile marker 106 near the interchange with State Highway 33. A Wisconsin Department of Transportation traffic camera appeared to show one vehicle off the road in the area.
PORTAGE, WI
nbc15.com

BBB warns against recent used car scam

The Beloit City Plan Commission viewed a proposal to change the building ordinances for potential homeowners in the area, allowing them to design what the proposal calls “Tiny Homes.”. Madison PD investigating link between graffiti on Christian school, Catholic church. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Madison Police Department detectives...
MADISON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Country Thunder road closings, traffic adjustments; drivers beware

KENOSHA COUNTY, Wis. - The 2022 Country Thunder Music Festival takes place from Thursday, July 21 to Sunday, July 24 – and Kenosha County authorities are warning drivers headed to the event to be aware of road closings and traffic adjustments. The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department indicated in a...
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: 10-78 Dispatched, Suspect Found In Wisconsin..

During the early morning hours of Saturday 07/15/2022 the Winnebago Police Department responded to a report of a domestic disturbance between Matthew Williams and his mother. At that time Williams got out of his mother’s vehicle at another location within the Village of Winnebago. Williams was not present when our officer began to take the report.
ROCKFORD, IL
The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
9K+
Followers
890
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

 https://www.kansascity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy