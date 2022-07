LAS VEGAS, Nev. – Goodwill of Southern Nevada (Goodwill®) is pleased to announce the promotion of Morgan Waldron to director of marketing and communications. Waldron began her career with Goodwill® in 2017 as a retail advertising direct response manager. In her new role as director of marketing and communications, Waldron will oversee all grand opening marketing, manage all media buying, public relations, store signage, and communications supporting Goodwill’s retail operations and workforce development services.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO