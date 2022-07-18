Olivia Rodrigo Shares Emotional Farewell To The SOUR Tour

Photo: Getty Images

Olivia Rodrigo's SOUR Tour came to an end in early July and now the singer/songwriter is reflecting on "one of the best experiences" of her life so far. On July 18th, Rodrigo shared a photo on Instagram showing a fan from the crowd framing the singer with a heart while she performs on stage. With the photo came an emotional note about the end of her tour.

"SOUR TOUR is officially finished. i miss y’all already. one of the best experiences of my 19 years." She went on to address the fans that attended the sold-out shows. "i feel so lucky that you guys are a part of my life and I’m very grateful that I get to be even the smallest part of yours. thank you," she wrote, adding her signature purple heart emojis.

The SOUR Tour was Rodrigo's debut concert tour in support of her debut studio album Sour. Tickets for the 48 dates sold out in minutes and many fans were upset that the singer chose to perform at smaller venues instead of arenas, citing that as the reason many fans were unable to secure tickets. Rodrigo defended the decision to take on smaller venues in an interview with the Los Angeles Times. "I don’t think I should skip any steps," she said and added, "there will be more tours in the future."

Throughout the tour, Rodrigo made headlines for her covers of throwback songs and often brought out famous guests like Avril Lavigne, Alanis Morissette, and Natalie Imbruglia.