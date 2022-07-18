ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

This Is Missouri’s Signature Dish

By Taylor Linzinmeir
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pMPGd_0gjetfae00
Photo: Getty Images

Food is a very central part of the culture in certain regions, countries and states. The area one lives in and where their ancestors originated from often influences what food they like and dislike. Thus, food is a way to maintain one's cultural identity, as well as connect to those around you. Humans are special in that way: While most of the animal kingdom sees food as simply a matter of providing nutrients to the body, humans see food as much more than that.

With those ideas in mind, Far and Wide compiled a list of the most beloved dishes in every state in the U.S. These items are not only delicious, but central to the culture in that state. They named gooey butter cake as the best dish in Missouri. Here's what they had to say about it:

To answer your question: Yes, gooey butter cake tastes just as good as it sounds. A St. Louis original, this decadent dessert consists of a cookie-like crust that's topped with a creamy buttery filling and then sprinkled with powdered sugar. But the first gooey butter cake was actually a mistake. Apparently, a baker added too much butter to his coffee cake and ended up with what's now a state-wide favorite.

So, where does one find the best gooey butter cake in Missouri? Park Avenue Coffee in St. Louis.

Comments / 0

Related
feastmagazine.com

At Sunrise welcomes the breakfast crowd in Imperial, Missouri

When Dr. Secil Schodroski, FNP-C, DNP, learned her local brunch spot of 20 years in Imperial, Missouri, was shuttering, she set out to found a new space in its place and the result – At Sunrise – recently opened. “At Sunrise started off with me liking this old...
IMPERIAL, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

St. Louis Standards: Gioia's Strength Is Its Family, Famous Sandwich

Alex Donley's first bite of solid food as an infant was a piece of hot salami from Gioia's Deli. That early taste may well have sealed his fate. Nearly 40 years later, Donley, now the owner of Gioia's, is still inseparable from the famous sandwich that he says represents his hometown.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Food & Drinks
City
St. Louis, MO
City
Saint Louis, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
laduenews.com

8 Water Parks Within a Day’s Drive of St. Louis

Whether you have a little one seeking a simple splash pad or a teen ready to tackle a wicked waterslide, or you personally could use some relaxation on a lazy river, both Missouri and Illinois positively brim with water parks designed to excite visitors of all ages. METRO AREA ATTRACTIONS.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Looking For Peace And Quiet? Plan A Visit To These 10 Remote Missouri Towns

Southwest Airlines had a slogan - Wanna get away? All of us have had times in our lives when I am sure we wanted to do just that. We want to leave where we are, and perhaps secure some solitude. Thankfully, Missouri has a lot of towns that you may not be familiar with, that will give you some peace and quiet that you may want to visit sometime. I will share some info on 10 of them for you.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX2Now

Humane Society of Missouri extends adult dog adoption special

ST. LOUIS – The Humane Society of Missouri extended their adoption special for adult dogs. President Kathy Warnick pointed out many families are quick to adopt young and playful puppies. However, she also explained adult dogs are often less excitable, will chew furniture less often, and come with lots of background information on their personality and needs.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSD 93.7 The Bull

This Is Missouri's Most Beautiful River

Rivers are a great place to escape the hustle and bustle of the every day, and get some fresh air out in nature. There are many beautiful rivers that flow through Missouri. Some flow through cities and small towns, while others flow through forests and mountains that surround local parks. Others are the subject of many family camping trips, hikes, and day excursions. Though there are many beautiful rivers to choose from, there is only one that is rated as more beautiful than the rest. This particular river can be found flowing through the Ozarks.
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Signature Dish#Gooey Butter Cake#Powdered Sugar#Coffee Cake#Food Drink#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Park Avenue Coffee
stlmag.com

A guide to happy hours across St. Louis

The Block's Flatbread | In downtown Webster Groves, The Block is a favorite gem, with happy hour on the bar and patio from 4:30–6:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. The butcher-centric restaurant and bar serves up tried and true apps (chicken wings, fries, ale and cheddar), as well as nightly takes on flatbreads and sliders. Plus, there are discounts on select cocktails, beer, and wine. 146 W. Lockwood.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
1070 KHMO-AM

Hannibal is home to one of the Most Romantic Places in Missouri

Love is in the air, and one website claims that America's Hometown of Hannibal, Missouri has one of the most romantic places in the Show-Me State of Missouri. According to the website bestthingsmo.com, the Garth Mansion in Hannibal is one of the 14 Most Romantic Places in the State of Missouri, ranking with things like The Raphael Hotel in KC, the Bridal Cave in Camdenton, and even the Elms Resort and Spa in Excelsior Springs. So what makes the Garth Mansion belong in that romantic class? On the site they say...
HANNIBAL, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
feastmagazine.com

The best food and drink events in St. Louis this weekend: July 22-24

This weekend, there's plenty of opportunities to try local Missouri produce, get your brunch on or even plan the food for an upcoming wedding. “Seed Sprout Spoon is excited to showcase some of our favorite new and old menu items at our semi-annual tasting event. Enjoy a variety-styled menu with hors d'oeuvres, stationed and buffet main courses, desserts and beverages. Contracted couples and clients are welcome to attend with up to 6 people per party complimentarily. Additional guests or non-contracted clients welcome at $50 per person.” From 6pm to 9pm.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
earnthenecklace.com

Randi Naughton Leaving KTVI: Who Is the Veteran St. Louis Anchor?

A whole generation of St. Louis residents grew up with Randi Naughton. But now, the veteran journalist announced her retirement from KTVI after a three-decade-long career. Randi Naughton gets to spend more time with her family after leaving KTVI. And she’s been treating her longtime followers and viewers with tidbits about her personal life before signing off. Naughton is one of the most inspirational journalists in the field, and her background is impressive. So we reveal details about this veteran news anchor in this Randi Naughton wiki.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

The Meramec Greenway – A beautiful and shady spot

ST. LOUIS – The Great Rivers Greenway are wonderful ways to get out in nature and off the beaten path. We highlight the Meramec Greenway, a 3.64-mile paved trail that travels between Greentree Park in Kirkwood and the Arnold’s Grove trailhead in Valley Park. There are playgrounds, picnic places, and some eagle homes. It’s a great trail to take with small children because of the shady spots and places to stop along the way.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Governor Parson declares emergency due to heat wave

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Missouri Governor Mike Parson has declared an emergency due to the recent intense heat wave. Parson said the high temperatures and little rain are causing severe drought conditions. This could ruin farmers and cost more money on groceries. St. Louis’ drought condition is yellow which...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

168K+
Followers
18K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy