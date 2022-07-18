The bizarre reason Eagles WR Devon Allen was disqualified from the World Athletics Championships hurdles final

Former Oregon wideout and current Philadelphia Eagle Devon Allen might be better known for his talent in track and field as a hurdler.

Sadly, he wasn’t able to show it off on Sunday in the finals of the 110m hurdles at the 2022 World Athletics Championships because he was disqualified.

Why? Because his reaction time was TOO good.

Let me explain: The rules state that if you react to the starting gun quicker than 0.100 seconds, it’s a false start.

Allen started 0.099 seconds. That’s right, a start that was “off” by 0.001 seconds DQ’d him, something detected by a digital starting block.

Of course, everyone couldn’t believe this happened to him:

Check out what happened

Seriously, this is bizarre as heck.

People couldn't believe it