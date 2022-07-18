TPC Twin Cities ready to keep fans cool during 3M Open

3M Open organizers prep for tourney amid excessive heat 02:19

BLAINE, Minn. -- Heat safety is at the top of mind at the TPC Twin Cities golf course in Blaine where the 3M Open gets underway later this week.

The tournament officially begins on Thursday, but 26 groups of golfers will take the course on Monday for Pro-Am golf and organizers have made sure there is water waiting for them at every hole.

Thousands of spectators will be on the grounds throughout the week and organizers have upped their safety measures to prepare.

The extra safety precautions include more EMT staff on standby this week.

There are also more water stations throughout the grounds. That's in addition to the 3M Science Dome, which is going to be a cool place to visit, both for the air conditioning and the activities going on inside.

The M Health Family Fairview Health Center is also another cooling area for families.

Organizers said they're doing everything they can to make sure everyone can have fun and stay safe this week.

"It's always going to be hot so whatever the temperatures have been coming into it, it just seems to be warm our week," said Mike Welch, the 3M Open tournament organizer. "So we're fully staffed. Our first-aid center is right by the main entrance. Our friends from Allina Health services are taking care of all of that from the EMT standpoint, so we really haven't had an issue in the past. We feel like we're more than capable and fully staffed to deal with anything that may come up."

Visitors are also encouraged to bring their own water bottles to the hydration station near the Fan Village for free refills throughout the day.