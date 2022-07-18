ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blaine, MN

TPC Twin Cities ready to keep fans cool during 3M Open

By Pauleen Le
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 4 days ago

3M Open organizers prep for tourney amid excessive heat 02:19

BLAINE, Minn. -- Heat safety is at the top of mind at the TPC Twin Cities golf course in Blaine where the 3M Open gets underway later this week.

The tournament officially begins on Thursday, but 26 groups of golfers will take the course on Monday for Pro-Am golf and organizers have made sure there is water waiting for them at every hole.

Thousands of spectators will be on the grounds throughout the week and organizers have upped their safety measures to prepare.

The extra safety precautions include more EMT staff on standby this week.

There are also more water stations throughout the grounds. That's in addition to the 3M Science Dome, which is going to be a cool place to visit, both for the air conditioning and the activities going on inside.

The M Health Family Fairview Health Center is also another cooling area for families.

Organizers said they're doing everything they can to make sure everyone can have fun and stay safe this week.

"It's always going to be hot so whatever the temperatures have been coming into it, it just seems to be warm our week," said Mike Welch, the 3M Open tournament organizer. "So we're fully staffed. Our first-aid center is right by the main entrance. Our friends from Allina Health services are taking care of all of that from the EMT standpoint, so we really haven't had an issue in the past. We feel like we're more than capable and fully staffed to deal with anything that may come up."

Visitors are also encouraged to bring their own water bottles to the hydration station near the Fan Village for free refills throughout the day.

CBS Minnesota

More than 1,500 3M Open volunteers make the tournament possible

BLAINE, Minn. -- A PGA tournament would be impossible to conduct without the help of volunteers. Volunteers help marshal along the course, they track stats and scores, and help make the fan experience smooth and fun.One of those volunteers is Rahul Rajan of St. Paul. He spent Friday morning handing out free snacks and autograph books to kids who were watching the tournament players warm up on the practice green.This is Rajan's fourth year volunteering with the 3M Open after moving to Minnesota from India in 2016."Everyone is super friendly, and now I feel like a part of Minnesota," Rajan...
BLAINE, MN
101.3 KDWB

Cougar Spotted Prowling Minnesota Neighborhood

A Twin Cities teenager recently saw a cougar in his neighborhood, according to Bring Me The News. Andrew Pastrana of Shakopee was heading home from Dairy Queen with his siblings and cousin at about 9:30 p.m. when he spotted a a coyote and stopped to take a look. When he turned around to head towards home, he spotted another animal in the backyard of a residence in the 1900 block of Boiling Spring Circle. He snapped a picture of the animal, which he believed was another coyote.
SHAKOPEE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minnesotans might be able to see the northern lights tonight

MINNEAPOLIS -- Clear skies overnight will give Minnesotans the chance to see the northern lights.  Meteorologist Lisa Meadows says that a minor geomagnetic storm Friday night is expected to turn into a moderate geomagnetic storm early Saturday morning. "This means the northern lights are possible as far as south of Minnesota," Meadows said.   The best way to see the atmospheric phenomenon is to get a good view of the northern sky, preferably in a place with little to no light pollution. The northern lights, or aurora borealis, are collisions between electrically charged particles from the sun that enter the earth's atmosphere. They usually display in a greenish color, although shades of red, yellow and blue are also possible. 
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

WCCO Saturday Morning Links: July 23, 2022

Here are the links from the WCCO Saturday Morning show from July 23, 2022.Wayzata Community Church Rummage SaleLive at the HildeHopkins Food Truck FestivalAquatennial FireworksMN Aurora Championship Game - also streaming on WCCO.3M OpenTwin Cities Summer Jam
WAYZATA, MN
CBS Minnesota

Round 2 of 3M Open tournament underway in Blaine

BLAINE, Minn. -- Round two of the 3M Open PGA golf tournament is getting underway Friday at TPC Twins Cities Golf Course in Blaine.Tens of thousands of people are expected to pack the golf course grounds throughout the weekend just to catch a glimpse of their favorite golfer. "Just watching them tee off," said Evelina Stanley. "That looks really fun, just to see how far they can hit it."It's Stanley's first time at the event with her dad, Matt who said he enjoys seeing the big turnout from fans."It's nice to see things back to normal," he said. "Nice to have people...
BLAINE, MN
CBS Minnesota

"Why us?": Twin Cities fitness studios robbed 3 times in the span of a week

MINNEAPOLIS – Minneapolis police are searching for an individual they believe robbed two Twin Cities fitness studios three times in less than one week.Pure Barre Locations in St. Paul and Minneapolis saw the break-ins happen between Friday, July 15, and early morning the following Thursday."We thought it was a one-time thing," said studio lead Rachel Raeon, regarding the first break-in at the St. Paul location. "I think we just didn't imagine him coming back, truly, he'd taken all the things of value."The break-ins at the Minneapolis North Loop location where Raeon teaches were each caught on camera. The culprit is...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WJON

Former 400 Club Reopening Under New Management

ROCKVILLE -- An iconic supper club near Rockville that has been closed for a few years is reopening under new management. The former 400 Club on Pleasant Lake is reopening as Holly's Lakeside Bar & Grill. Owner and General Manager Marlene Mattei says they are in the process of renovating...
ROCKVILLE, MN
CBS Minnesota

What's changed, what's consistent amid a new wave of COVID-19

MINNEAPOLIS -- The novel coronavirus of 2019 is not yet old news, but it is evolving as patients and physicians endure the latest surge in this summer of 2022."I think the shortness of breath piece is less than what we saw early on," Dr. Mark Sannes, an infectious disease physician at HealthParters, explained to WCCO. "The cough and fever piece looks very similar. It is a different disease in the sense that we are seeing a lot less severe illness now than we did early on in the pandemic."The HealthPartners system of hospitals and clinics is spread throughout the Metro,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
iHeartRadio

This Is Minnesota’s Signature Dish

Food is a very central part of the culture in certain regions, countries and states. The area one lives in and where their ancestors originated from often influences what food they like and dislike. Thus, food is a way to maintain one's cultural identity, as well as connect to those around you. Humans are special in that way: While most of the animal kingdom sees food as simply a matter of providing nutrients to the body, humans see food as much more than that.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Woman hit by train in Delano, severely injured

DELANO, Minn. -- A woman was severely injured after she was hit by a train northwest of the Twin Cities, police say.Officers responded to a call around 2:07 a.m. Friday to a report of a woman injured by a moving train around Fourth Street South and Franklin Avenue East. Upon arrival, they found a 51-year-old woman from Webster, Wis., lying on the railroad tracks.Police say she had been crossing the tracks with two others and tried to cross between two train cars parked on the tracks. The train began moving and the woman fell and became stuck below the moving train.Responders on the scene gave the woman lifesaving procedures before transporting her to Hennepin County Medical Center.
DELANO, MN
CBS Minnesota

3M Open celebrates science and technology in a fun, interactive way

BLAINE, Minn. -- 3M is using the golf tournament at TPC this weekend as an opportunity for all ages to learn more about science.Over in "Fan Village" near the 18th green, you can find the 3M Science Dome. Inside are several interactive science experiments and robots for kids and adults to take a look at.One of the top highlights to see is the Boston Dynamics robo-dog named Spot. Spot took a walk around the tournament grounds on Thursday and you would think it was a professional golfer with all the people who were gawking at the Star Wars-like robot.You can see...
BLAINE, MN
CBS Minnesota

3M Open Fund helps Masonic Children's Hospital boost their music therapy program

MINNEAPOLIS -- The 3M Open is about much more than golf, it's also about giving back.Just by buying a ticket to the tournament, you're contributing to the 3M Open Fund, which then donates thousands of dollars to Minnesota charities, including the music therapy program at M Health Fairview Masonic Children's Hospital.Wednesday morning, a former music patient, Lily Erlandson, performed for some of the tournament's celebrity golfers, including country star Jake Owen and former Vikings player Kyle Rudolph. She shared how music therapy helps kids, like her, cope with stress, anxiety and depression."I found out how to be happy again and live...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

What's causing the steep gas price drop in certain Minnesota towns?

HASTINGS, Minn. -- Gas prices are thankfully falling. The average price per gallon in Minnesota is about $4.50. But some parts of the state are already well under $4.What's causing the steep price drop in certain towns? Good Question. Jeff Wagner tries to figure out what's fueling this mystery.From M&H gas station in Hastings, to the Holiday station across the street, the good vibes are flowing just as fast as the fuel.On the top ten list of cheapest gas prices in Minnesota, six locations are in or near Hastings -- at a range of $3.68 to $3.88 a gallon. That's...
HASTINGS, MN
