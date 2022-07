While abortion remains legal in Pennsylvania, Harrisburg legislators have been busy with a workaround to prevent courts or a Democratic governor from vetoing an abortion ban or restrictions. A constitutional amendment recently passed the Pennsylvania House and Senate that declares the right to an abortion is not enshrined in the commonwealth’s Constitution. This is just the first step in a long process, but it shows the direction the GOP-controlled legislature is headed.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO