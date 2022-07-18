ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vernon, CT

Vernon group seeks donations for Rails to Trails mural

By Ben Crnic / Journal Inquirer
 4 days ago
VERNON — The Vernon Greenways volunteer group is seeking donations from the public to help repaint the mural on the Rails to Trails I-84 underpass.

The mural was first painted in 2016 to deter graffiti in the tunnel and was intended as a replacement to a more basic mural painted by a local arts group, Vernon Greenways member Tom Ouellette said.

“We wanted to have something more professional looking,” Ouellette said, adding that the group contacted two professional artists from the Hartford area, Alex Pock and Michael D’Angelo, to create the mural.

“We gave them the incentive to create their own artwork,” Ouellette said.

The mural consists of three main walls: one consists of a geometric, colorful design, another depicts a dream sequence with images of a woman dancing over a black background, and the third depicts a surreal landscape with a truck surrounded by airborne sharks.

“The goal of the project was to create something that would be attractive to the public and would also be a piece of quality artwork that would be respected by the public,” Ouellette said, adding that it has “worked beautifully” at deterring graffiti.

Ouellette said the murals will not be a static piece of art, but would be repainted each year in an effort to create a rotating art exhibit for the public.

“Each year they’ll come up with a different design … what you see there is their own inspiration, and I think we’ll continue to do that,” Ouellette said.

The donations to go toward this year’s repainting work, which is set for September. The walls with the geometric design and the dream sequence will be repainted, Ouellette said, and the third wall will be repainted next year.

So far, $1,800 has been raised, but an additional $1,200 is needed by the group to cover paint, labor costs, and other materials, according to a Facebook post from Vernon Greenways. Ouellette said they are hoping to reach this amount before September.

Anyone who wishes to contribute can send a check to the group’s leader, Don Bellingham, at 64 Gerald Drive in Vernon. Checks can be made out to “Friends of HRLP Inc.,” a fiscal sponsor of Vernon Greenways.

“Everyone I know of who has seen the project either in progress or after being completed has been impressed with the quality of the work and the dedication of the artists … I think we’re looking forward to another good project,” Ouellette said.

#Murals#Vernon Greenways
