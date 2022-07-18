ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison in St. Cloud Monday Night Discussing Safe Communities

Cover picture for the articleMinnesota’s Attorney General will be in St. Cloud Monday night as part of a town hall discussion on Safe...

Comments / 11

#1U.S.A.
4d ago

Ellison is doing such an outstanding job in the twin cities he's branching out with his criminals first agenda. vote out the blue plague.

Reply
25
cold
4d ago

VOTE HIM out he knows Noughting about crime he has armed cop. vote him out

Reply
18
Viks Fan
4d ago

go back to your crime ridden city. we want nothing to do with you.

Reply
10
Related
mprnews.org

Minnesota law enforcement to receive training this fall on how spot labor trafficking

Law enforcement agencies across the state will begin training for how to spot and investigate labor trafficking in Minnesota beginning this fall. Labor trafficking is exploiting someone for financial gain by compelling them to work or provide services against their will. The crime does not require that the perpetrator cross state lines and is not the same as trafficking people.
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz pushes for more funding to fight crime

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) – Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz was joined by members of the Minnesota Department of Public Safety and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension Thursday to highlight efforts in the fight against the rise in crime in the state. Gov. Walz said investing in public safety...
MINNESOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Minnesota Supreme Court denies state’s appeal in cold case

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Minnesota Supreme Court has declined to hear the state’s appeal regarding the competency of murder suspect Algene Vossen. Earlier this year, a lower court ruled that 80-year-old Algene Vossen is not physically or mentally fit to stand trial for the murder of a Willmar, Minnesota woman back in 1974.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
CBS Minnesota

VP Kamala Harris pens letter to Gov. Tim Walz, touting federal internet service program

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday sent a letter to Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz in an effort to get out the word that there are hundreds of thousands of Minnesotans who are eligible for a federal high-speed internet program.In the letter, Harris talks about the creation of the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), which is part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. For eligible households, the program gives discounts of up to $30 per month for internet bills or $75 for households on tribal lands. There's also a one-time $100 discount on purchases of a laptop, tablet or desktop computer. "To lower the cost of internet further, our Administration secured commitments from internet service providers across the country to offer high-speed plans that are fully covered by the ACP. As a result, millions of working families can now get high-speed internet without paying a dime," Harris said. Harris says that, based on the latest data, there are around 607,000 eligible Minnesotans who have not yet claimed their ACP benefit. For more information on eligibility, finding the right plan and signing up, go to GetInternet.gov.
SAINT PAUL, MN
KAAL-TV

Minnesota's Frontline Worker Pay application closes

(ABC 6 News) - The deadline for the Minnesota's Frontline Worker Bonus Pay applications ended at 5 p.m. Friday. People who worked in various frontline jobs during the pandemic were encouraged to apply, and it's estimated over 1.2 million Minnesotans did. State officials estimate 667,000 Minnesotans will be deemed eligible,...
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Lt. Gov. candidate Matt Birk defends abortion, rape comments amid criticism

(FOX 9) - The Republican candidate for Minnesota lieutenant governor is standing by comments he made about abortion and rape at an anti-abortion rights rally last month. Matt Birk, the running mate of GOP governor candidate Dr. Scott Jensen, spoke at a National Right to Life Conference in Georgia on June 24 – the day that Roe v. Wade was overturned.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Signs of Omicron variants spreading in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- While two super-infectious strains of the Omicron variant are fueling spikes in COVID-19 cases across the country, new infections in Minnesota appear to be holding steady, although there are signs the new variants are spreading.Data from the University of Minnesota wastewater surveillance study shows an increase in virus prevalence this week in all of the seven regions tracked but one -- the state's southeastern corner. The areas that saw the greatest increases were southwestern and south-central Minnesota, both of which have recorded significant spikes since July 10. Meanwhile, the viral load in Twin Cities wastewater has held steady...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KIMT

Weekly tests dropped for unvaccinated Minnesota state employees

Minnesota state government employees who are unvaccinated for COVID-19 are no longer required to take weekly tests for the virus in order to stay in the workplace. The requirement that went into effect in September 2021 meant thousands of employees took tests each week. Those that didn't comply were subjected to suspensions or other discipline.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

What's next for anti-abortion groups in Minnesota?

MINNEAPOLIS — Last week, KARE 11 took you to one of the seven clinics in Minnesota which provide abortion procedures. They told us they've seen about a 10% increase in calls since Roe v. Wade was overturned, and are seeing more patients from states like Wisconsin and South Dakota, where abortion is no longer legal.
MINNESOTA STATE
cbs3duluth.com

Public input welcomed on Minnesota Power’s new 18% rate increase

DULUTH, MN-- Residents will have one more chance to weigh in on a proposal that could increase your electric bill. Back in November, Minnesota Power proposed an 18% rate increase for its customers. Which comes out to nearly $15 more a month for the average customer. Minnesota Power will hold...
MINNESOTA STATE

