Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison in St. Cloud Monday Night Discussing Safe Communities
Minnesota’s Attorney General will be in St. Cloud Monday night as part of a town hall discussion on Safe...www.kvsc.org
Minnesota’s Attorney General will be in St. Cloud Monday night as part of a town hall discussion on Safe...www.kvsc.org
Ellison is doing such an outstanding job in the twin cities he's branching out with his criminals first agenda. vote out the blue plague.
VOTE HIM out he knows Noughting about crime he has armed cop. vote him out
go back to your crime ridden city. we want nothing to do with you.
Comments / 11