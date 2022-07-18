Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison in St. Cloud Monday Night Discussing Safe Communities

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday sent a letter to Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz in an effort to get out the word that there are hundreds of thousands of Minnesotans who are eligible for a federal high-speed internet program.In the letter, Harris talks about the creation of the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), which is part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. For eligible households, the program gives discounts of up to $30 per month for internet bills or $75 for households on tribal lands. There's also a one-time $100 discount on purchases of a laptop, tablet or desktop computer. "To lower the cost of internet further, our Administration secured commitments from internet service providers across the country to offer high-speed plans that are fully covered by the ACP. As a result, millions of working families can now get high-speed internet without paying a dime," Harris said. Harris says that, based on the latest data, there are around 607,000 eligible Minnesotans who have not yet claimed their ACP benefit. For more information on eligibility, finding the right plan and signing up, go to GetInternet.gov.

SAINT PAUL, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO