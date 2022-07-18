Wins decisive in this week's BABA play

The victories were decisive this week in the Badger Amateur Baseball Association’s Northern Division, with Antigo, Elderon and league leader Eland all scoring wins by wide margins.

ANTIGO 8, BIRNAMWOOD 2

The Antigo Polar Bears moved back over the .500 mark at 5-4 with an 8-2 win over Birnamwood.

A.J. Kirsch got the job done on the mound, earning the win while adding two hits at the plate. Dylan Schielke led the way with a 3-for-5 game, while in addition to Kirsch, Jed Weix, Logan Doering, Neil Bretl and Cole Kuenzli all contributed two hits each, with Weix recording a double.

Birnamwood was limited to five hits, three of which came off the bat of Mason Meverden, as the Kings dropped to 4-6 on the season.

ELDERON 10, ANIWA 2

Elderon grabbed sole possession of second place in the North, handling Aniwa 10-2 as the Orioles joined Antigo in third with a 5-4 mark.

Elderon improved to 6-4 behind a 13-hit performance, including a 4-for-5 game courtesy of Austin Worzalla. Matt Meronk went 3-for-4, Brandon Groshek was 2-for-4 with a home run, while Casey Kerstner, Troy Leiskau, Mike Lehman and Dalton Zeinert all got in on the action with one hit each.

Casey Kerstner was the winning pitcher.

Kody Szews homered for Aniwa in defeat, one of four base hits by the Orioles.

ELAND 13, WITTENBERG 3

Division leader Eland had no trouble with Wittenberg, improving to 8-1 with a 13-3 victory.

Six Eland hitters came through with two base hits each, including Zach Bembenek, Ryan Richter, Shane Larson, Alex Bembenek, Jarod Richter and Joe Buss. Richter and Buss doubled, with Blade Niewandomski adding a double to the attack as well.

The offensive production backed up the start from pitcher Tyler Nelson, who was credited with the win.

Max Kersten led Wittenberg with a 2-for-4 game as the Pilots remain with just one win on the season.

Eland and Antigo will meet in a key game this Sunday at Kretz Park, beginning at 1:30 p.m.