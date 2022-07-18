'Aida' star says Summer Festival is a good way to check out Cincinnati Opera

Jen is originally from Columbus, Ohio, but she`s spent most of her adult life here in the Tri-State. She graduated Cum Laude from Miami University with a BS in Communication and a BA in Spanish. Her first job out of college was as an intern with WOXY-FM/97X radio. She would go on from there to spend several years in the music industry as a field marketing rep for Sony Music. She is a huge fan of theater and acting, and that love for the arts is what drew her to performing. She began acting in high school and then in local commercials and on area stages.

