THACKERVILLE, Okla. — Authorities are investigating after a clerk shot and killed an armed robber at a southern Oklahoma dispensary. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said two men forced their way into The Border Buds on U.S. Highway 77 in Thackerville, saying they wanted money and marijuana. One of the men showed the clerk his gun, and authorities said the clerk told the men he also was armed.

THACKERVILLE, OK ・ 14 HOURS AGO