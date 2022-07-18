GALLERY: Columbus Crew vs FC Cincinnati

Detroit City FC, the city's professional soccer club, is opening a new merchandise shop downtown for fans to purchase team gear, tickets to games and more. "It's all our merchandise, so t-shirts and hoodies and scarves and accessories, keychains, that kind of stuff," said Kevin Brehmer, Detroit City FC director of operations and merchandise.
Notre Dame has expanded its 2023 board by offering Cincinnati (Ohio) Lakota West athlete Ben Minich. A two-way standout for Firebirds, Minich is being recruited as a safety for the Irish. Notre Dame is looking for another safety to add with current standout commits Peyton Bowen and Adon Shuler. With...
The Iowa coaches often spread out in July, hitting up as many AAU tournaments as possible during a key recruiting evaluation period. Sometimes, however, they'll end up in the same spot, where they can talk about who they're seeing. That was the case earlier this month in Kansas City. Hawkeye...
As Ryan Day prepares Ohio State's football program for the 2022 season, he recognized another one of the school's decorated teams. On Wednesday, the Buckeyes head coach praised the Ohio State Marching Band for its role in making Ohio Stadium "a special place." "There is no band like @TBDBITL -...
Paul Brown Stadium might be getting a new name. Per Kelsey Conway and the Cincinnati Enquirer, the Cincinnati Bengals are “close to a deal” for the naming rights of the stadium. Paul Brown Stadium has been the name of the Bengals’ stadium since its completion in 2000. Named...
Comments / 0