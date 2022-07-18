ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lizzo's Special Album Release Party Proved She's Ready 2 Be Legendary

Elite Daily
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLizzo knows how to celebrate. To toast her fourth studio album, Special,...

www.elitedaily.com

Elite Daily

Celeb Chef Melissa King On How To Glow Up Your Food Photos For Social Media

Whether you’re an aspiring home cook or just love to indulge in all things delicious, there’s no denying: food is art. From crafting a new recipe from scratch to the intricate plating of a dish, creativity flows in and out of kitchens. For celebrity chef Melissa King, blending her culinary skills with visual arts comes as second nature; much like her cooking itself. “I knew I wanted to be a chef ever since I was young,” King explains. “Even though at times it felt the world was against that decision, it always came down to my own happiness. I realized cooking is my love language…I knew that cooking had the power to bring people together and nurture us.”
CELEBRITIES
Entertainment
Elite Daily

Maya Hawke Has An Idea For How Stranger Things Can Bring Eddie Back

Warning: Stranger Things 4 spoilers follow. There are a lot of things fans want from Stranger Things’ final season, but one stands above all the rest: the return of Eddie Munson. Hawkins’ metal-loving outcast stole fans’ hearts in Season 4, especially during his final act, when he sacrificed himself to save the town that unjustly vilified him. Although he was eaten by demobats, Eddie became such a beloved character among the fandom that pretty much everyone is trying to figure out a way he could return for the final season — and that includes his co-stars. In particular, Maya Hawke shared her idea for how Eddie can come back in Stranger Things 5. (Duffer Brothers, are you listening?)
TV & VIDEOS
Elite Daily

Velveeta’s Veltini Cocktail Took My Tastebuds For A Wild Ride

Your new signature cocktail has officially arrived just in time for the dog days of summer, and it’s made with the taste of Velveeta. Yup — that Velveeta. The cheese brand launched an all new cocktail, called the Velveeta Veltini on July 20, and spoiler alert: it’s even cheesier than you’d expect. If you want to try the cocktail concoction for yourself, here’s the rundown on the new Velveeta martini, including where to buy it, a review of the Velveeta Veltini, and more.
FOOD & DRINKS

