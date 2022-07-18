Lizzo's Special Album Release Party Proved She's Ready 2 Be Legendary

Whether you’re an aspiring home cook or just love to indulge in all things delicious, there’s no denying: food is art. From crafting a new recipe from scratch to the intricate plating of a dish, creativity flows in and out of kitchens. For celebrity chef Melissa King, blending her culinary skills with visual arts comes as second nature; much like her cooking itself. “I knew I wanted to be a chef ever since I was young,” King explains. “Even though at times it felt the world was against that decision, it always came down to my own happiness. I realized cooking is my love language…I knew that cooking had the power to bring people together and nurture us.”

