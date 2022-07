BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - After a brief break from the heat, moisture will begin moving north today. Only isolated to scattered rain areas are expected through the afternoon. There may be a few areas of fog forming very early but no widespread travel problems are expected for the beginning of the weekend. The weather set up for the beginning of the weekend is for a typical summer weather pattern with only the scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms. A Heat Advisory is not expected for today although Heat Index Values will be between 100 and 103. Afternoon high temperatures will be near 95.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 1 HOUR AGO