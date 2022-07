FENCE is offering free yoga on Fridays at 10:15 a.m. in the great room. The yoga classes are taught by local instructor Rhonda Giles.This yoga class is designed for all levels, first time yoga students welcome! Attendees should plan to bring a water bottle, comfortable, flexible clothing, and a yoga mat. Extra yoga mats are available to borrow at FENCE. These classes are made possible by the free community event grant at Polk County Community Foundation.

TRYON, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO