In brief: Rebuilding the semiconductor industry in the US will not only take time but also a significant amount of government subsidies for both American and foreign companies. A slimmed-down version of the required legislation is now subject to the first procedural vote, to hopefully get it passed as soon as next week. Even so, the bill comes with some fine print for companies that have a presence in China or wish to operate there in the future.

ECONOMY ・ 3 DAYS AGO