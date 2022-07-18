ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More than 3 million state tax returns processed in Maryland

By CBS Baltimore Staff
 4 days ago
The Maryland Office of the Comptroller has processed more than three million state tax returns for the 2021 tax year, according to state officials.

State Comptroller Peter Franchot made the processing announcement on Monday morning. He noted that the average refund check for Marylanders was about $1,100.

More than 2.78 million of the returns—roughly 93%—were filed electronically, state officials said.

To date, more than 2.34 billion in refunds have been returned to 2.14 million Maryland taxpayers, according to the Maryland Office of the Comptroller.

The state agency has 12 offices across Maryland where taxpayers can get help filing their taxes.

Additionally, taxpayers can dial a toll-free number to receive free assistance with tax preparation, state officials said.

Related
CBS Baltimore

Franchot, Perez split over Moore's projected win in Maryland gubernatorial primary

BALTIMORE -- While Peter Franchot on Friday conceded the Democratic nomination in Maryland's gubernatorial race to Wes Moore, Tom Perez's campaign is saying not so fast--it's still too close to call.CBS News projected Friday that Moore won the Democratic nomination for governor, with about 35% of the vote as of Friday afternoon with 70% of districts reporting.  Moore currently outpaces Perez and Franchot by about 7 points and 14 points, respectively. Franchot, Maryland's comptroller, congratulated Moore Friday afternoon and called on Marylanders to support Moore."With voting rights, Roe v. Wade, health care, common sense gun control, climate change...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Former AG Doug Gansler drops out of governor's race

BALTIMORE -- Former Maryland Attorney General Doug Gansler has dropped out of the race to become the Democratic nominee for governor.Following a count of some mail-in ballots from 16 jurisdictions on Thursday, Gansler holds a 3% share of the vote, according to results posted on the Maryland State Board of Elections' website.As of Wednesday, the board had reported receiving 250,540 mail-in ballots, but there won't be enough for Gansler to catch the leader in the race, author and nonprofit CEO Wes Moore.In a post on his Facebook page, Gansler thanked his supporters and acknowledged this election will bring his career...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Food insecurity in Maryland has quadrupled since December, study shows

HALETHORPE -- A recent study conducted by the Maryland Food Bank is showing astronomical rises in need throughout the state for families struggling with food insecurity. The study has led to big budgeting changes as the food bank gears up for a busy year on the heels of national inflation, with the pantry expecting to buy more than double the amount of food than it has in years past.
MARYLAND STATE
NottinghamMD.com

Maryland Primary Election 2022 Results: Olszewski, McDonough lead Baltimore County Executive race

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Maryland voted on Tuesday and many results from 2022’s primary election are still coming in. In race for governor, Trump-endorsed Dan Cox (56.2%) led the Republican charge, defeating the Hogan-endorsed Kelly Schulz (40.3%).  On the Democrats’ side, Wes Moore (36.7%) leads Tom Perez (27.4%). In the race for Baltimore County Executive, Johnny Olszewski (84.2%) defeated Adam Reuter (15.8%) on … Continue reading "Maryland Primary Election 2022 Results: Olszewski, McDonough lead Baltimore County Executive race" The post Maryland Primary Election 2022 Results: Olszewski, McDonough lead Baltimore County Executive race appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Brown holds sizable lead in Attorney General's race; O'Malley remains 'cautiously optimistic'

BALTIMORE -- Congressman Anthony Brown holds a significant lead in the Democratic race for Maryland Attorney General.With about 113,000 early votes counted and 92% of precincts reporting, Brown has about 59% of the vote compared to Katie Curran O'Malley's 41%.Brown, who represents Maryland's 4th congressional district, previously served as lieutenant governor under O'Malley's husband, former Gov. Martin O'Malley.Early Wednesday morning, Brown released a statement thanking Maryland voters."Our campaign's message has resonated with voters and tonight's results prove it," he said. "An Attorney General can either be a champion for progress or a defender of the status quo. I'm running for...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Democratic frontrunners make final push for votes in primary election

BALTIMORE -- More than a half-dozen Democrats are seeking to be the state party's nominee for governor, hoping to capture the Government House for the first time since 2015.Polling shows Comptroller Peter Franchot, former U.S. Secretary of Labor Tom Perez, and author and nonprofit CEO Wes Moore leading the pack.WJZ caught up with the three front-runners the day of the primary election.Peter FranchotPeter Franchot crisscrossed the state greeting supporters. He's been in state government longer than any other candidate for governor."Sometimes the party's get so narrow in their thinking and adversarial in their approach that most of the people in...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Down but not out: Franchot urges patience as votes counted in Democratic primary

BOWIE, Md. -- Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot did not concede the Democratic primary for governor Tuesday night despite being significantly behind in votes.He told WJZ he is counting on mail-in ballots and estimates there are several hundred thousand of them. They cannot be counted until Thursday. "Elect someone like myself who actually is going to create a competent state government and doesn't have this kind of train wreck of an inability to count the ballots in a prompt, accurate way," he said.Franchot also addressed supporters and told them to be patient. "To our opposition, make sure you don't celebrate too early,"...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Some early, expected results in Maryland's primary election

BALTIMORE -- The votes from the primary election are still being tallied, but a few results in predictable races are in.Based on the preliminary numbers, U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D) is expected to easily fend off a primary challenge from Michelle Smith, as he currently leads by 64 points.Two Democratic incumbents in the U.S. House of Representatives, Kweisi Mfume and C.A. Dutch Ruppersberger, hold similarly commanding leads and the Associated Press is projecting both will move on to the general.Harford County Executive Barry Glassman (R) is running unopposed to become the Republican Party's nominee for Comptroller.And U.S. Rep. Andy Harris (R-1st District) is also running unopposed.Polls were open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
MARYLAND STATE
Wbaltv.com

Homeowners: Contractor disappeared after they paid him to install pools

MIDDLE RIVER, Md. — Some Maryland homeowners are seeking the attorney general's help to find a contractor who they said took their money to buy and install swimming pools at their homes but then disappeared. John Frey tried to find humor in his predicament by putting a child's pool...
