ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Ford Accessories Pinterest Accounts Launched For Five Markets

fordauthority.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFord has vastly expanded its catalog of parts and accessories in recent years as it continues to focus on the hyper-popular off-road market, as well as owners of those vehicles, who have been spending big bucks to upgrade them. In addition to existing products like the Ford Bronco and Ford Maverick,...

fordauthority.com

Comments / 0

Related
fordauthority.com

Scout Officially Revived, Will Compete Against Ford EV Pickups And SUVs

Though Ford CEO Jim Farley views Volkswagen as a major threat to its business, both automakers entered into a partnership agreement a couple of years ago after several years of discussions. This has since led to a number of co-developed products including the 2023 Volkswagen Amarok, which is based on the next-generation Ford Ranger, which will also get an EV variant, but not a Ranger Raptor-like hardcore off-roader. As Ford Authority reported back in May, Volkswagen has also reportedly been considering reviving the International Harvester Scout brand since the German automaker already owns the rights to the Scout name via its commercial truck division, which recently purchased Traton, which owns Navistar, which owns Scout. Now, that is indeed happening, as VW itself has announced.
ECONOMY
fordauthority.com

Potential 2023 Ford Maverick Tremor In Velocity Blue: Real World Gallery

Just yesterday, Ford Authority spies spotted what could be a 2023 Ford Maverick Tremor completely uncovered for the very first time. This development didn’t come as a huge surprise, however, as the popular, now “iconic” pickup is highly likely to receive new variants moving forward, as Ford Authority previously reported. Among them, an off-road-oriented model was the most likely, though it was previously unclear what FoMoCo would call this more rugged Maverick. However, yesterday’s prototype and this new, Velocity Blue 2023 Ford Maverick Tremor both wear a number of exterior styling details that match up nicely with existing Tremor models in The Blue Oval’s lineup.
CARS
fordauthority.com

Ford Patent Filed For Wheel Disconnect Clutch System

Ford Motor Company has filed a patent for a wheel disconnect clutch system, Ford Authority has learned. The patent was filed on December 9th, 2020, published on July 19th, 2021, and assigned serial number 11390160. The Ford Authority Take. Ford has filed a number of transmission-related patents in recent months,...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford Ranger#Pinterest#Ford Bronco#Ford Maverick#Vehicles#Fcsd
fordauthority.com

Ford Eluminator Crate Motor To Power Upcoming EV

The Ford Eluminator crate motor was revealed shortly before the 2021 SEMA Show – where it made its official debut alongside a vehicle featuring two of them – the 1978 Ford F-100 Eluminator concept. This electrified offering comes straight from the the Ford Mustang Mach-E GT and produces 281 horsepower and 317 pound-feet of torque in a compact package that weighs just 205 pounds, all for a retail price of $3,900. In addition to some future project cars and builds, it seems as if the Ford Eluminator crate motor will also now power an affordable EV sports car from another manufacturer – the E-Cite Motors E-CGT.
CARS
fordauthority.com

2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R 5.2L Supercharged V8 Details Revealed: Video

The 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R was finally revealed earlier this week following months of anticipation, rumors, spy shots, and speculation. One of the worst kept secrets about the F-150 Raptor R, however, was the fact that it’s powered by the supercharged Ford 5.2L V8 Predator powerplant, which produces 700 horsepower and 640 pound-feet of torque (with the potential to make much more) in the particular application. However, Ford didn’t reveal too many details about the changes it made to this powerplant over the Ford Mustang Shelby GT500, though Jason Fenske of Engineering Explained fills that information gap for us in the video below.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
Country
France
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
Germany
fordauthority.com

Second Ford Mustang Mach-E Lawsuit Filed Over Alleged Battery Defect

Back in June, a recall was issued for the Ford Mustang Mach-E after it was discovered that the EV crossover was experiencing an issue with its battery contractors that could cause certain examples to become immobile. The recall – which also prompted Ford to temporarily halt deliveries – affects 48,924 of roughly 100,000 Mach-Es produced thus far, but the automaker didn’t initially have a fix for the problem. A workaround for the issue recently became available that prevents the EV crossover from “bricking” itself, but a group of owners filed a lawsuit regardless, claiming that Ford knew about this potential design flaw and hasn’t yet figured out how to fix it. Now, a second Ford Mustang Mach-E lawsuit has been filed over this alleged battery defect, too.
CARS
fordauthority.com

Ford CEO Jim Farley Talked To Employees About Layoff Rumors

Just yesterday, a report surfaced claiming that Ford is planning on cutting up to 8,000 jobs as it aims to trim $3 billion in costs by 2026. Many of those job cuts are expected to happen within Ford Blue, the automaker’s division that focuses on ICE vehicles, a part of the business that CEO Jim Farley previously said would serve as “the profit and cash machine for the entire enterprise” as it looks to fund its EV business, Model e. While the details of this move haven’t been finalized yet, Farley recently took the time to speak with employees regarding this rumor, according to the Detroit Free Press.
BUSINESS
fordauthority.com

USPS Will Purchase More Fully Electric Ford Powered Mail Carriers

Last year, the United States Postal Office (USPS) awarded Oshkosh Defense a $6 billion dollar contract to replace the decades-old Grumman Long Life Vehicle (LLV) with a next-generation, Ford-powered mail carrier, though that decision has been mired in controversy ever since, mostly due to the Post Office’s decision to only purchase a small percentage of all-electric mail carriers. That decision has drawn the ire of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and various lawmakers, though USPS is moving forward regardless, placing its very first order for the next-gen carrier back in March and considering additional orders as well. Now, the Postal Service has announced that it will in fact purchase more full-electric next-gen mail carriers than previous planned.
INDUSTRY
fordauthority.com

Ford EV Production At Cologne Assembly Plant Won’t Leave Out Fiesta

Ford is in the midst of a number of major changes as it aims to significantly boost its EV output in the coming years. This means plenty of changes for its existing facilities, as the Saarlouis Assembly plant in Germany will stop producing vehicles in 2025, while the Valencia Assembly plant in Spain will be retooled to produce next-gen all-electric vehicles. Meanwhile, the Cologne Assembly Plant in Germany is also undergoing a major redesign as it transforms into the Cologne Electrification Center, where Ford EV production will begin next year. However, that doesn’t mean the Ford Fiesta won’t still be built at that facility, according to Electrive.
BUSINESS
fordauthority.com

Ford EV Charging Station Robot Prototype Being Tested In Europe

As Ford continues its EV push, the automaker is well aware of the limitations of those types of vehicles, particularly range and the need for a much more robust charging network. As such, the automaker has filed a number of charging-related patents in recent months as it aims to innovate in that space, including one for an EV charging station guidance system, a hands-free charging system, and an EV haptic feedback system. Now, a new Ford EV charging station robot prototype is being tested in Europe that aims to help disabled owners charge their vehicles, too.
TECHNOLOGY
fordauthority.com

2023 Ford F-150 Limited Drops 4X2, 3.5L V6 EcoBoost

The 2023 Ford F-150 lineup is undergoing a number of changes in the current-gen pickup’s third model year in existence, as Ford Authority has reported over the past few months. Aside from the addition of multiple new variants, the perennially best-selling pickup is also being treated to a few tweaks in terms of trims levels and the equipment each comes with. The latest change pertains to the 2023 Ford F-150 Limited, as sources familiar with the matter have told Ford Authority that this particular trim will be dropping two-wheel drive, as well as the twin-turbocharged Ford 3.5L V6 EcoBoost, which were preciously standard.
CARS
fordauthority.com

Ford Certified Collision Network Members Get Optional Program For ADAS

Ford has been ramping up its training efforts in recent months, launching the new Ford Certified Glass Network in an effort to combat botched installations, providing special EV technician training at the Universal Technician Institute (UTI), and adding an EV school to its own technician training curriculum. Now, Ford Certified Collision Network members have yet another optional program available to expand their knowledge, this time centered around advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).
CARS
fordauthority.com

2023 Ford F-150 Raptor To Drop Standard Configuration

The 2023 Ford F-150 is undergoing a number of updates, as Ford Authority has reported over the past several weeks, including the addition of the entry-level off-road focused Rattler, the retro-inspired Heritage Edition, and the high-performance, V8-powered Ford F-150 Raptor R. Additionally, the F-150 Tremor has dropped its standard configuration and will now come standard with the Ford 5.0L V8 Coyote engine instead of the Ford 3.5L V6 EcoBoost powerplant, while the F-150 Limited has ditched two-wheel drive and the 3.5L V6 EcoBoost in favor of standard four-wheel drive and the Ford 3.5L V6 PowerBoost hybrid. Now, sources familiar with the matter have told Ford Authority that the 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor is also dropping its standard configuration in the latest change to this lineup.
CARS
fordauthority.com

Ford BlueOval City Construction On Schedule, Working Out Logistics

The multi-billion dollar Ford BlueOval City complex is well underway after it was put on the map – quite literally – late last year, and will bring thousands of jobs to a part of the country where those positions, as well as the site’s economic impact, are sorely needed. Site prep for Ford BlueOval City site began back in March, though not without a bit of controversy, even if the complex is viewed mostly as a community boosting project. Now, according to Commercial Appeal, BlueOval City construction is on schedule as the automaker works out logistics at the site, which isn’t a given in today’s world ripe with supply chain, workforce, and inflation-related issues.
TENNESSEE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy