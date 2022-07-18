Ford Accessories Pinterest Accounts Launched For Five Markets

Though Ford CEO Jim Farley views Volkswagen as a major threat to its business, both automakers entered into a partnership agreement a couple of years ago after several years of discussions. This has since led to a number of co-developed products including the 2023 Volkswagen Amarok, which is based on the next-generation Ford Ranger, which will also get an EV variant, but not a Ranger Raptor-like hardcore off-roader. As Ford Authority reported back in May, Volkswagen has also reportedly been considering reviving the International Harvester Scout brand since the German automaker already owns the rights to the Scout name via its commercial truck division, which recently purchased Traton, which owns Navistar, which owns Scout. Now, that is indeed happening, as VW itself has announced.
