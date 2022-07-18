ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alleged New Iberia narcotics trafficker arrested by Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office

By Bjorn Morfin
 4 days ago
ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) – The Vermilion Municipal and Sheriff’s Narcotics Task Force has reported a major drug bust with more arrests expected.

Alan Kongmani, 41, of New Iberia, faces charges of possession with intent to distribute schedule I (marijuana), possession of schedule II (methamphetamine), and the possession of drug paraphernalia.

Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s deputies said after they identified Kongmani as the suspected narcotics trafficker, deputies were able to intercept a narcotics deal that led to his arrest.

More arrests are expected to be made, however, the investigation is still ongoing, said deputies.

If you have any information on this or any other crimes, please contact the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-740-4501 or by emailing taskforce@vpso.net.

