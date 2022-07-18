ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsboro, OH

Hillsboro boil alert lifted

By Times Gazette
 4 days ago

The city of Hillsboro has announced that a...

Times Gazette

Highland County travel report

The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Highland County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting. S.R. 138 Resurfacing — Work has begun on a resurfacing project on S.R. 138 between S.R. 134 and S.R. 131 as of July 11. Work will occur daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Traffic will be maintained in one lane throughout construction using flaggers. Estimated completion: fall 2022.
HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH
Times Gazette

Highland County land bank will open bids soon

The Highland County Land Reutilization Corporation (land bank) announced that it planned to open bids for a Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Grant next Thursday at a special meeting at 10 a.m. in the basement of the Highland County Administration Building. Mackenzie Edison, land bank coordinator, said there were 26...
HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH
iheart.com

Masks Are Again Recommended in Much of the TriState

The Hamilton County Health Department is now recommending that people wear a well fitting mark indoors in public, on public transportation and in crowded outdoor areas regardless of vaccination status. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have now classified Hamilton County as having a high Covid 19 community spread. Nine other local counties are now in the orange as well. Clermont, Butler, Warren, Brown and Adams County in southwest Ohio and Boone, Kenton, Gallatin and Grant Counties in Northern Kentucky.
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
Times Gazette

Killed by train, a Silver Star and fatal plane crash

Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from years gone by. This week in...
HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

City of Dayton reinstates mask requirement for city employees

DAYTON — The City of Dayton is again requiring city employees to wear masks as Montgomery County continues to see an increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. In a message sent to employees this week, city manager Shelley Dickstein said that effective July 18, city personnel were required to wear face masks or coverings when in city buildings and city vehicles.
DAYTON, OH
Times Gazette

Mother Cluckers now Twisted Violet

Twisted Violet Homestead, located just north of Hillsboro, celebrated three years in business and a name change with a ribbon cutting with the Highland County Chamber of Commerce, along with family, friends and members of the community, on July 162. The business is owned and operated by Heather Hughes at...
HILLSBORO, OH
Record-Herald

Big sales at the Fayette Co. Fair

Addyson Butts’s grand champion beef feeder sold for $1,800 at Thursday’s Fayette County Fair Beef Feeder Sale. The buyer is listed as John Hinderer Ford. Konner Orso’s grand champion dairy feeder sold for $1,000 at Thursday’s Fayette County Fair Dairy Feeder Sale. The buyer is listed as Abbi Pettit, the 2019 Fayette County Fair Queen.
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
Times Gazette

U.S. 62 repairs in Brown County

A project to repair an existing landslide along U.S. Route 62 in Brown County is one of several ODOT projects underway to address landslides and rockslides in Ohio’s Appalachian counties. Work on the project is set to begin starting July 25. Last year, Governor Mike DeWine and ODOT Director...
BROWN COUNTY, OH
Times Gazette

Ground broke for new county dog pound

Highland County Board of Commissioners President Jeff Duncan announced Wednesday that he was “pretty sure” the contractors would be breaking ground later in the day on the new dog pound on North Shore Drive. Plans for the new dog pound include 40 kennels and other areas like an...
HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH
Times Gazette

Fatal crash in Highland Co.

A Mount Orab man lost his life in a fatal two-vehicle crash Tuesday on U.S. Route 50 in Highland County. The Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said the accident occurred at approximately 3:47 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 50 and Danville Road in Union Township. A...
HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH
Times Gazette

Local collegiate news

The following information has been compiled from an assortment of news releases:. Asia Penn, of Greenfield, was named to the spring 2022 dean’s list at the University of Findlay. To earn this achievement, a student must attain a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale.
HILLSBORO, OH
Times Gazette

Family rates the county’s restaurants

You may think that you know a lot about Highland County restaurants, but you probably don’t know as much as Hillsboro resident Harrison Gallaugher, who has reportedly been to, “every restaurant in Hillsboro multiple times.”. While going to restaurants is a popular activity, Gallaugher takes things a step...
HILLSBORO, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Active water rescue for burglars in Ross Co.

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office was involved in a foot pursuit that turned into a water rescue Wednesday afternoon. According to initial reports, deputies responded to the area of Falls Road outside of the village of Bainbridge on a possible burglary in progress. Deputies located two individuals near the scene when suddenly they fled on foot.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
dailyadvent.com

Hamilton purchases 22 properties for Spooky Nook complex parking

Combined ShapeCaption The city has purchased dozens of properties along North Second and North Third streets just off Black Street east of the Spooky Nook at Champion Mill. All of the properties recently purchased, and the ones the city purchased in the early 2000s for a different project, will be razed...
HAMILTON, OH
dayton.com

Kroger lease to bring changes to long-vacant Kettering restaurant

The section of Eichelberger Shopping Center in Kettering where the former Friendly’s restaurant sits vacant has been leased to Kroger, with changes expected for the first time in nearly eight years. The Cincinnati-based national retailer has agreed to rent the 500 E. Stroop Road site, said attorney Gary Froelich,...
KETTERING, OH
sciotopost.com

Breaking: Water Rescue in Ross County

Ross – A water rescue has been launched in Paint Creek in Ross County. According to early reports, deputies were chasing two individuals that were suspected of a crime, both those people jumped into the water in the area of Falls Road in Bainbridge. Emergency responders are currently looking for the two men but have not seen them after they entered the water. A helicopter has been requested by OSP to help locate the suspects.
ROSS COUNTY, OH

