Hillsboro boil alert lifted

The Hamilton County Health Department is now recommending that people wear a well fitting mark indoors in public, on public transportation and in crowded outdoor areas regardless of vaccination status. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have now classified Hamilton County as having a high Covid 19 community spread. Nine other local counties are now in the orange as well. Clermont, Butler, Warren, Brown and Adams County in southwest Ohio and Boone, Kenton, Gallatin and Grant Counties in Northern Kentucky.

HAMILTON COUNTY, OH ・ 21 HOURS AGO