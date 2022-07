Community Partner and Sponsorships are still available for this upcoming event. 100 Black Men of Syracuse Inc. is sponsoring the Winston Gaskin Community Walk for Health & Wellness, on Saturday, September 24, 2022. The annual family-friendly event, which is being offered for the first time at Kirk Park in Syracuse, is free and open to the public. Walk participants will assemble at Kirk Park at 9 a.m. for the walk and features a 3.2-mile walk that will proceed along a recently completed portion of the Onondaga Creekwalk.

