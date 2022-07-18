ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Camilla thrills Cornwall locals with Mary Poppins joke during trip with Charles

By Tony Jones
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ESWO5_0gjecqWG00
The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall during a visit to Newlyn harbour and fishing port in Corwall on the first day of their annual visit to the South West (Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA) (PA Wire)

The Duchess of Cornwall joked she was going to “take off like Mary Poppins” as she carried a parasol to protect against the sun during a visit to Cornwall.

While Camilla kept the burning sun at bay, the Prince of Wales remained cool in his sunglasses and suit – buttoned at the front – during their tour of the picturesque fishing village of Mousehole.

Over the coming days, the couple will tour the county and neighbouring Devon to mark 70 years since Charles became the Duke of Cornwall on the Queen’s accession to the throne in 1952.

Arriving at Mousehole, near Penzance, where temperatures were around 10 degrees below the sweltering 38C in London and the south-east, the duchess told locals: “This is very cool here. It’s stifling in London.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32FmjG_0gjecqWG00
The Duchess of Cornwall talks to Tim and Gill Rothwell during a visit to Newlyn harbour and fishing port in Corwall (Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA) (PA Wire)

“I’m using my parasol. I think I’m going to take off like Mary Poppins.”

The prince and his wife were cheered by crowds lining Mousehall harbour and paused to wave at children brandishing Union Flags and Ukrainian flags on the beach.

During their tour, the royals met a couple who told them the story of their sea rescue only 24 hours earlier by lifeguards, and chatted to survivors of the Grenfell tower fire who have been given holidays in Cornwall by a local charity.

Esme Page, 53, of Cornwall Hugs Grenfell, which has helped hundreds of survivors, relatives of victims, and Grenfell firefighters spend a holiday in Cornwall, chatted to the couple.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T1pLv_0gjecqWG00
The Prince of Wales talks to local fishermen (Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA) (PA Wire)

She said afterwards: “At the heart of Cornwall is hospitality. This was a very special day and it’s lovely the work is being recognised.

“We are very grateful the Royal Family takes an interest in this most horrific tragedy.”

Ukrainian refugee and classical singer Hanna Zoschuk, 34, who fled Odessa in May, has been given a home in Mousehole and also met the royals.

She entertained Charles and Camilla with her rendition of You’ll Never Walk Alone alongside the Mousehole Male Voice Choir on the harbour front.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ogVeL_0gjecqWG00
The Duchess of Cornwall talks to fishmongers (Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA) (PA Wire)

Ms Zoschuk said: “It was very dangerous and I couldn’t continue with my singing. I love this place and it is a great opportunity. I am very grateful for all Charles and Camilla have done and said for Ukraine.”

A trip to the Cornish seaside is not complete without a frozen treat and the couple were ushered into Webb’s Dairy Ice Cream.

Owner Charlotte Webb, 30, said: “I showed them our selection and they wanted vanilla with Cornish buttercream in one pot with two spoons.”

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Beaming Prince George photographed by Kate for his official birthday picture

Prince George is pictured smiling for the camera on a UK beach in a photograph released to mark his ninth birthday.Behind the lens was his mother the Duchess of Cambridge who is well known for taking pictures of her children to mark their milestones.Her son is shown beaming earlier this month while wearing a polo-style top with a sandy shoreline and water behind him.The duchess is a keen amateur photographer, who in 2017 accepted a lifetime honorary membership of the Royal Photographic Society which recognised her “talent and enthusiasm”.The young royal and future king turns nine on Friday and...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Couple horrified as Qantas moves their baby on to separate flight

An Australian couple has slammed flagship airline Qantas for booking their 13-month-old baby onto a different flight to them - then refusing to take responsibility for the mistake.Stephanie and Andrew Braham had been travelling through Europe when they were notified by Qantas that their flight home had been rescheduled. However, when they checked the new booking, they found their baby daughter had been booked on to a different departure than the couple themselves. The Brahams say they were then forced to spend 20 hours on hold trying to speak to someone at Qantas, and even when they got through, the...
WORLD
The Independent

Husband’s ‘world collapsed’ as wife dies months after misdiagnosis

An RAF veteran who has raised £42K in memory of the wife he lost to a brain tumour sees her every day in their three-year-old daughter who has her “infectious positivity” and “ridiculously curly hair.”Citing his role as a single father to Sienna, who was born in October 2018, as his toughest but most rewarding job to date, Alan Johnstone’s one deep regret is that her mother, Anneka, only knew the child they thought would be their “entire future” for 13 months.Dietician Anneka, 33, had devoted her life to the NHS, but the health service she loved was unable to...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Lottery-winning couple’s first purchase as millionaires is £17 back-scratcher

A lorry driver and his wife who won £3.6 million on the EuroMillions said their first purchase was a £17 back-scratcher.Lee Kuchczynski, 52, said he was in Yorkshire driving his HGV when wife Helen, 58, rang to tell him they had become millionaires after matching five numbers and a Lucky Star in the draw on Tuesday July 12.Asked about his first purchase, he said: “I bought a new back scratcher because I snapped my other one at work so I bought an expensive one worth £17 instead of £8!“The rest of the time we’ve just been sat there in a...
LOTTERY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prince Of Wales#British Royal Family#Uk#Mousehole#Union Flags#Cornwall Hugs Grenfell
The Independent

Move over, Lorelai. Nikki from Trying is (finally) the best TV mum ever

Every generation has an iconic TV mum of its own. The OG is Leave It to Beaver’s June Cleaver, an archetypal 1950s housewife who was never not wearing pearls. The Brady Bunch’s Carol was a groovy sitcom mum and stepmum – a Seventies update that acknowledged the changing shape of families. Her women-can-have-it-all 1980s successor was Clair Huxtable from The Cosby Show, who juggled five kids and a legal career.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Hedgehog-lover Harry, eight, is cycling over 1,100 miles for wildlife hospital

An eight-year-old boy has embarked on a 1,100-mile cycle across the UK to raise money for his favourite animal, the hedgehog.Harry Peksa and his father, Nick Peksa, are four days in to the challenge which will see them ride from Land’s End, Cornwall to John O’Groats, Scotland in just over 30 days.Harry, from Winnersh in Wokingham, has garnered online support for his love of hedgehogs and has raised over £1,800 so far for Tiggywinkles, The Wildlife Hospital Trust.“I really love hedgehogs,” Harry, whose love of the animal has stemmed from keeping a keen eye on the creatures that wander into...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Former Crystal Palace captain Geoff Thomas vows to continue fundraising efforts

The Tour de France will end on Sunday and while ex-Crystal Palace captain Geoff Thomas saw his latest endeavour to complete the 2,000-mile course conclude prematurely before the Alps, he is determined to cross the finish line at Champs-Elysees one more time.The 57-year-old quit his sixth attempt at the gruelling 21-stage challenge after a week due to the pain in both knees, where he has grade four arthritis.While disappointed not to finish the charity ride that runs a week before the professionals compete in the Tour de France, Thomas watched on from his Worcestershire home as The Tour 21 group...
WORLD
The Independent

Voices: Morrissey on tour is the last thing Britain needs right now

Britain is in the midst of an existential funk. A cost of living crisis, the gruesome spectacle of the Tory leadership battle, widespread industrial strife, and an economy that looks like a punch-drunk boxer on the wrong side of 40. And now Morrissey is touring.Just what we need, I thought, as a flyer arrived in my inbox. “The dates are fixed for September and October. No rules/regulations/restrictions will be in place for these concerts – everyone is welcome,” read a post on the former Smiths frontman’s Instagram page, advertising the event. A bold stance, that, in lockdown Britain. What a...
MUSIC
The Independent

The Independent

756K+
Followers
244K+
Post
360M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy