ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Ferrari claim gap to Red Bull now ‘negligible’ after key upgrade

By Kieran Jackson
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=054aOt_0gjecKiM00
(Getty Images)

Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto insists the Scuderia’s latest updgrade has “closed the gap” to Red Bull after two successive race victories.

Having not won a race since Australia in April amid reliability and strategy problems, Carlos Sainz won the British Grand Prix at the beginning of the month and Charles Leclerc won last week’s Austrian Grand Prix as Ferrari look to hunt down Red Bull in the standings.

Binotto believes a new design with the rear wing - which both Scuderia cars have had since Silverstone - has made the gap “very little or negligible” ahead of the second-half of this season.

“I think in terms of pure speed [the cars are] very similar and quali is proving it,” Binotto said. “I don’t think there is much difference between the two cars.”

“We started pushing, putting pressure on Max at the restart and forcing him to have more pace and more pace was more degrading the tyres. So I think what we saw in the sprint has been more obvious because we put more pressure on.

“We had a disadvantage compared to the Red Bull, no doubt, in terms of straight-line speed especially in DRS zones, so in terms of the power of the DRS compared to ours. We worked a lot on it, built a new rear wing that we introduced as first only on one example, which was on Charles’ [car] in Canada. We’ve had it on both cars since the UK and with that new rear wing.

“We simply reduced the gap. We closed the gap, we had more speed. I think they’ve still got a slight advantage, but very little or negligible, it’s why in the power we are very close. Then it’s only about the grip limit in the cornering where we can make the difference.”

Ferrari have won four of the 11 races so far this season and are currently 56 points behind Red Bull in the Constructors’ Championship. Leclerc, meanwhile, is 38 points behind Championship leader Max Verstappen, with Sainz 37 points further behind his team-mate after failing to finish in Austria while Leclerc won the Grand Prix.

F1 heads to Circuit Paul Ricard in the south of France this weekend, with the French Grand Prix the penultimate race before the summer break.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Michael Schumacher watches F1 races with former Ferrari boss

Former Ferrari boss Jean Todt says he still watches F1 races with Michael Schumacher despite the German’s unknown medical state. The seven-time Formula 1 world champion has not been seen publicly since suffering a near-fatal brain injury while skiing in December 2013 in Meribel, France.His wife Corinna has insisted on protecting Schumacher’s privacy in the eight-and-a-half years since, with his medical condition shrouded in secrecy as he continues to recover at home in Switzerland and Todt one of only a small group of people permitted to see him. Corinna was in attendance to collect an award on behalf of...
MOTORSPORTS
Road & Track

Listen to God's Own Engine, the BRM V16, Scream Up A Hillclimb Course

Since August of 1905, the Midland Automobile Club has run hillclimb annual events outside the village of Shelsley Walsh in Worcestershire, England. The course has remained entirely unchanged in the more than a century since, making Shelsley Walsh the oldest surviving motorsport course still used to this day. Last weekend saw the course host the club’s annual Classic Nostalgia event, where a ton of motorsports finest machines took turns running up the hill. Among the stars of the show was a particularly special British racing icon: the BRM V16.
MOTORSPORTS
disneydining.com

Formula One Docuseries Coming to Disney Plus

Formula One fans have something to be excited about! Following their recent (very expensive) bid for F1 streaming rights in the United States, Disney has an exciting new docuseries coming to Disney+!. Long time great head and speed freak Keanu Reeves will host the series. He says he was inspired...
MOTORSPORTS
RideApart

K-Speed's Custom Honda ST125 Daxster Is One Mean-Looking Mini

Everyone here at RideApart looked on with green-eyed jealousy when Europe received Honda’s 2023 ST125 Dax in March, 2022. Big Red only added insult to envy when they later revealed that the Dax would hit the Japanese market on July 21, 2022. We thought our ST125 resentment would end there, but Thailand’s K-Speed just put the cherry on top with its custom Daxster build.
CARS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charles Leclerc
Person
Mattia Binotto
Person
Max Verstappen
Daily Mail

Model who was slapped with $2,664 fine for bringing a half-eaten Subway into Australia ‘deserved’ to have the 'book thrown at her' as devastating disease edges closer to home

A politician has taken aim at a young model after she brought home a half-eaten Subway sandwich amid growing fears foot and mouth disease could enter Australia. Perth model Jessica Lee bought a foot-long Subway sandwich while in transit at Singapore Airport last week while travelling home from Greece. However,...
CELEBRITIES
Inyerself

Air Travel Just Got a Little More Interesting!

Introducing the "Airlander" Hybrid Air Vehicle (HAV)!. In an age where zero carbon emissions are every environmentally responsible company's goal, the blimp (or non-rigid airship) is coming back. HAV, or Hybrid Air Vehicles is a well-known British company committed to our planet's long-term future through sustainability while not sacrificing safety and efficiency. In 2012 they introduced the Airlander aircraft, and immediately, the possibilities started to present themself.
Motorious

C8 Corvette Sells For A Whopping $255,000

We’ve all heard plenty of stories of dealers marking up the C8 Corvette to ridiculous levels thanks in no small part to monstrous demand. However, demand for the mid-engine Corvette is super high in Australia thanks to enthusiasts there having to import and convert the sports cars for right hand drive. The first of the factory right-hand-drive models just auctioned through Lloyds Auctions, fetching a lofty $255,000 AUD or about $174,000 USD at the current exchange rate.
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

Tesla Will Start Refunding Cybertruck Reservations

The Tesla Cybertruck is one of the most controversial products in automotive history. First unveiled in 2019, the Cybertruck has been delayed several times. Things are not looking good, as Tesla Australia recently told customers that the Cybertruck would not be coming down under. This year alone, the Cybertruck made...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Grand Prix#Austrian Grand Prix#Scuderia#Quali#The Red Bull#Drs
GolfWRX

Multiple major champ says the Ryder Cup is no longer a ‘credible event’

Although it’s been rumored for a few months, Henrik Stenson’s decision to join LIV Golf yesterday has sent shockwaves throughout the golf world. The 46-year-old has played in five Ryder Cups and was set to captain the 2023 European team at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club outside of Rome, Italy.
GOLF
The Independent

F1 qualifying LIVE: Ferrari on top and Lewis Hamilton fifth ahead of FP3 at French Grand Prix

It’s the French Grand Prix this weekend and you can follow live F1 coverage as we complete the practice sessions at Circuit Paul Ricard and move into qualifying. So far, it seems as if the Ferraris have the edge, with Charles Leclerc reigniting his world championship hopes last time out by racing to victory at the Austrian Grand Prix with Carlos Sainz emerging unscathed from his Ferrari after it caught fire. Both men were faster than championship leader Max Verstappen heading into FP3 today. The Belgian-Dutch driver was 0.550 seconds off Sainz’s pace-setting time on Friday.Leclerc said: “Max seems particularly...
MOTORSPORTS
Time Out Global

Doha has been named the most expensive city in the world

When you think of the most expensive places in the world, a few usual suspects come to mind: Norway, Iceland, Geneva, Singapore… but according to this year’s Time Out Index, the most expensive city in the world is the capital of Qatar: Doha. This year’s Index saw 20,000...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Ferrari
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Dover traffic - live: Brexit to blame for ‘increased transaction times’ as Truss urges France to act

There will be increased transaction times at the border due to extra checks needed since Brexit, the chief executive of the Port of Dover has said, as Tory leadership hopeful Liz Truss has called on France to act over “entirely avoidable” delays.Doug Bannister said the country is in a “post-Brexit environment” and that means that extra checks need to be made and “capable people” to man the booths at Dover.Meanwhile, the foreign secretary said the delays and queues were “unacceptable”, blaming a lack of staffing by the French at the border.It comes after travellers got stuck in queues for...
EUROPE
The Independent

F1 qualifying live stream: How to watch French Grand Prix online today

The Formula One season has reached the half-way stage as the drivers prepare for the 12th Grand Prix weekend of the 22-race calendar in 2022.Charles Leclerc reignited his world championship hopes by racing to victory at the Austrian Grand Prix last time out as team-mate Carlos Sainz emerged unscathed from his Ferrari after it caught fire. Leclerc passed championship leader Max Verstappen three times to claim his first triumph since he took the chequered flag in Australia on April 10. Verstappen finished second after Sainz’s engine expired with 14 laps remaining.Sainz’s retirement allowed Lewis Hamilton to take third with Mercedes...
MOTORSPORTS
CarBuzz.com

Porsche Could Be Worth Far Less Than VW Thought

It was early last year when the possibility emerged that the Volkswagen Group would spin off Porsche publicly. With a separate listing for the sports car brand, the VW Group would be in a better position to challenge Tesla and invest further in electromobility. The potential value of a Porsche IPO has fluctuated significantly over the last 18 months or so, however. At one point, it was estimated to be worth up to a staggering $110 billion. That would mean that Porsche would possibly become more valuable than the VW Group as a whole. However, it seems that numerous economic obstacles may force Porsche to settle for a much lower valuation that's almost half the figure we just mentioned.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Former Crystal Palace captain Geoff Thomas vows to continue fundraising efforts

The Tour de France will end on Sunday and while ex-Crystal Palace captain Geoff Thomas saw his latest endeavour to complete the 2,000-mile course conclude prematurely before the Alps, he is determined to cross the finish line at Champs-Elysees one more time.The 57-year-old quit his sixth attempt at the gruelling 21-stage challenge after a week due to the pain in both knees, where he has grade four arthritis.While disappointed not to finish the charity ride that runs a week before the professionals compete in the Tour de France, Thomas watched on from his Worcestershire home as The Tour 21 group...
WORLD
MotorBiscuit

2023 Porsche 911 Sport Classic: This Throwback Lives up to Its Name

2023 Porsche 911 Sport Classic article highlights:. The 2023 Porsche 911 Sport Classic combines modern-made vintage design cues with manual rear-wheel-drive Turbo performance. It’s not as hardcore as the first 911 Sport Classic, but it’s still a fun, comfortable sports car that pays homage to past Turbos. It...
CARS
The Independent

Heinrich Klaasen confesses South Africa time-stalled against England

South Africa’s Heinrich Klaasen confessed to playing “old school tricks” and stalling for time during his side’s series-levelling defeat against England.England were well on the way to defeating the Proteas during Friday’s second one-day international when Klaasen, who was batting alongside Dwaine Pretorius, decided to run down the clock in the hope that the light drizzle which had started to fall at Emirates Old Trafford turned into a heavier downpour.A minimum of 20 overs per innings are required in ODI cricket to constitute a completed match and, with 11 gone during the Proteas’ doomed chase, Klaasen initiated a break in...
WORLD
The Independent

On this day in 2017: England beat India to lift Women’s World Cup

England lifted the Women’s World Cup on this day in 2017 after beating India by nine runs in a thrilling final at Lord’s.It was the fourth time England were crowned world champions following previous victories in 1973, 1993 and 2009.And they came back from the brink to seal this triumph, launching a stunning fightback with India seemingly on course for a comfortable win on 191 for three in the 43rd over while chasing 229 to win.What a game!!!England win the #WWC17#GoBoldy pic.twitter.com/hMwS2bTBIJ— England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 23, 2017Anya Shrubsole was the catalyst for England’s unlikely win as India tumbled to...
SPORTS
The Independent

The Independent

756K+
Followers
244K+
Post
360M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy