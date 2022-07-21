ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football players provide POV perspective during game thanks to AI bodycams

By Holly Patrick
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2idm2w_0gjec5Yi00

Football players in Cologne offered a unique perspective for fans watching their pre-season match as they wore bodycams during the game.

Two players from FC Koln wore AI vests with cameras attached made by MindFly, a wearable technology company, during a friendly against AC Milan on Saturday, 16 July, at the RheinEnergieSTADION.

Footage taken from the body cameras captures one of the players’ perspectives from the pitch.

“Our lightweight AI vests are designed to keep the player’s performance...athletes forget they are wearing it after a few minutes,” MindFly told StartupHub.

