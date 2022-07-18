ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
London cab driver helps late bride arrive at her wedding

By Laurene Rey-Millet
The Independent
 4 days ago
A cab driver drove a bride to her wedding after she was cancelled on three times. Motorist Marksteen Adamson saw a young bride looking confused at a pedestrian crossing in London, and told her to "jump in".

In footage of the good Samaritan’s gesture, the woman told him "I’m late for church".

The bride, who introduced herself as Anastasia, pleaded with Marksteen to "please hurry up" before she arrived in smiles at the church, where she hugged the vicar waiting to officialise her union.

The Independent

