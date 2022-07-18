ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NYC politician seeks probe into the handling of monkeypox outbreak

By Kiran Dhillon, Mira Wassef
NEW YORK (PIX11) — The fight against monkeypox continues as the local government’s response to the outbreak in New York City is being met with some concern.

On Monday, Rep. Ritchie Torres will call for an investigation into the federal response to the outbreak. On Sunday, many New Yorkers waited at least an hour to get their shot at three city-run pop-up sites.

The sites opened after the city released an additional 9,200 vaccine appointments online Friday evening. Those spots were filled in just minutes.

Monkeypox cases in NYC rise by 70 in 1 day; vaccine demand continues

The additional appointments came after weeks of issues over the limited number of vaccines in the city, which has now been declared the nation’s epicenter for the disease.

There have also been technical glitches with the online booking system, though the city says many of those issues have now been resolved.

Gov. Kathy Hochul said thousands of new doses are on their way to the state with the majority being reserved for New York City.

City Councilwoman Lynn Schulman (District 29) joined the PIX11 Morning News on Monday to talk about the city’s response to the monkeypox outbreak, online appointments and vaccine availability. Watch the interview in the video player below.

Comments / 0

 

PIX11

Rockland County resident contracts polio, NY health officials say

ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY (PIX11) — A Rockland County resident tested positive for polio in what is the first case of the disease in the United States in nearly a decade, health officials announced Thursday. Polio rates were cut drastically after the vaccine was introduced and the last naturally occurring polio cases in the US were […]
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
PIX11

Nearly 85K Queens ConEd customers asked to cut back amid heat

QUEENS (PIX11) — With the summer swelter bearing down, nearly 85,000 Con Edison customers spanning several Queens neighborhoods were asked to cut back on their electricity use Thursday while equipment repairs were made. ConEd on Thursday morning reduced voltage by 8% to the area bounded by the Long Island Expressway and the Long Island Railroad […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Riders stage protest at eliminated Bronx bus stop

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — Waiting for the bus is a part of life in New York City, but one community has had enough.  MTA planners are in the process of reviewing, evaluating and redesigning bus routes borough by borough.  Changes to 13 routes in the Bronx took effect at the end of June.  Some […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Children helped create splash park at Bronx NYCHA development

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — When the heat is on, it’s time to turn on the water. One Bronx NYCHA development made that happen — with an extra “splash” of fun. During the hottest week of the year so far, the children of one Bronx NYCHA community made sure their voices were heard. They helped […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

A guide to New York City’s 8 public beaches

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Heading to one of New York City’s eight public beaches is a great way to spend a day, relax and beat the summer heat. New York City’s public beaches are free and open to everyone from Memorial Day weekend through Sept. 11. The eight public beaches in New York City are […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Which pools in New York City can you dip into for free?

NEW YORK (PIX11) — As blistering heat persists across New York City, more New Yorkers are looking to find ways to cool off. One option to beat the heat: free public pools are open across the five boroughs. Pools are open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Due to the heat advisory, operating hours were extended until 8 p.m. on Thursday for Olympic- and intermediate-sized pools.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Georgia mom arrives in Queens to reunite with missing son

JAMAICA, Queens (PIX11) — When Bien Nguyen finally arrived at Jamaica Hospital in Queens early Friday afternoon, she was carrying a bag of clothing for her oldest son, Jossiah. The photo she had seen of the 25-year-old, taken on July 5, showed him on a subway bench with tattered jeans. He appeared homeless. The picture […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

NYC heat leaves hundreds without power in Astoria

ASTORIA, Queens (PIX11) — The extreme heat caused hundreds of Queens residents to lose power Thursday, according to Con Edison. A partial power outage was affecting more than 500 customers in Astoria, the utility company’s outage map showed as of 1 p.m. Most of the power outages appear to be along 34th Street between Broadway and 31st Avenue.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

No sign of Jimmy Hoffa under New Jersey bridge, FBI says

NEW JERSEY (AP) — The FBI found no evidence of missing Teamsters boss Jimmy Hoffa during a search of land under a New Jersey bridge, a spokeswoman said Thursday. The Pulaski Skyway now becomes another dead end in the decadeslong mystery that has stretched from a Michigan horse farm to the East Coast: Where are the remains of […]
JERSEY CITY, NJ
PIX11

Sanitation crews sweep NYC streets

NEW YORK (PIX11) — On a hot day after it rains, the streets of the city are a sight to see. Puddles can appear. Drains could be clogged with debris. The regular clean-up is all in a day’s work for crews with the NYC Department of Sanitation. With the return of regular alternate-side parking rules, […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

NYC subway stations sizzle in the summer. Here’s why

NEW YORK (PIX11) — If New York City ran more trains or reduced the cold air inside subway cars, it could ease the suffering on sweltering platforms, experts said. One of the biggest culprits for the hot and steamy platforms is the air conditioning units that cool the cars give off a lot of heat, […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

All-day blackout leaves some Bronx residents without air conditioning

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, The Bronx — Hundreds of families in the west-central Bronx spent all day in Friday’s high heat without electricity for air conditioning or other vital resources. The blackout started around midnight, and lasted well into the afternoon. What frustrated many people the most was that it was a partial power outage — so […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Why one East Village bar is operating without booze

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — From her bastion of booze called Lucky to this temple of temperance called Hecate, owner Abby Ehmann just opened a local dive bar on Avenue B. Hecate is serving up all of the atmosphere, but none of the booze. So, why a sober dive bar? “A person who is in […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

New York City traffic deaths up 29%, new data shows

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — Vision Zero promised to make New York City safer for pedestrians, bicyclist and motorists. However, new data shows that overall traffic fatalities are 29% higher than they were four years ago. “My dad was crushed,” Monique Williams told PIX11 News. “His body was crushed, his face was crushed.” Williams’ […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
