ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Fauci to retire before the end of Biden’s term

By Joseph Choi, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
PIX11
PIX11
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZNlBT_0gjebJrq00

( The Hill ) — Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser, said in an interview published on Monday that he plans to retire by the end of Biden’s term in office.

“We’re in a pattern now. If somebody says, ‘You’ll leave when we don’t have COVID anymore,’ then I will be 105,” Fauci told Politico . “I think we’re going to be living with this.”

Fauci said the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases ( NIAID), where he is the director, had “ the best people in the country” to carry out his vision.

And he said the possibility of more attacks coming his way Republicans take control of Congress was not a factor in his decision.

When asked about the possibility of quitting during an interview last year, Fauci said he would “unequivocally” not quit in response to criticisms of him.

“So because there are a lot of people who have ideas about conspiracies and changing minds and flip-flopping, that’s not a reason to step down. Not at all,” he said.

‘We did it’: Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck marry in Las Vegas drive-through

The Brooklyn-born immunologist has served as director of the NIAID since 1984, most notably working on HIV/AIDS research before becoming a leading health authority during the COVID-19 pandemic, earning both praise and derision from the public and lawmakers.

Fauci has advised seven presidents on public health issues. His working relationship with former President Trump was famously fraught during the COVID-19 pandemic, as Fauci often had to counter unfounded claims made by the president.

Fauci told Politico he and Trump developed “an interesting relationship.”

“Two guys from New York, different in their opinions and their ideology, but still, two guys who grew up in the same environments of this city. I think that we are related to each other in that regard,” he said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Anthony Fauci
Person
Jennifer Lopez
CBS News

Former White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney believes the White House officials testifying about Trump in Jan. 6 hearings - "The Takeout"

Former President Trump's White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney believes Cassidy Hutchinson and other top Trump officials who have testified against former President Trump before the House select committee investigating the Capitol riot. "She's a lifelong Republican," Mulvaney said of Hutchinson on "The Takeout." "She worked for Ted Cruz....
POTUS
Fox News

Chris Cuomo's Return: Disgraced CNN anchor launches podcast, claims he'll 'never be a hater' of former network

Disgraced former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo returned to media Thursday for the first episode of his new podcast, The Chris Cuomo Project. Cuomo’s project is set to air on Tuesdays and Thursdays each week and feature prominent guests. The podcast’s YouTube description stated that the show will give Cuomo’s "signature take on today’s pressing current events — and explores how these stories are being covered by all sides of the media."
CELEBRITIES
Law & Crime

All Four Female Justices Vote Against Supreme Court Decision to Block Biden Admin from Setting Its Own Deportation Priorities

In her first official action, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson and every other woman on the Supreme Court bench sided against the court’s ruling on Thursday denying a stay of an order preventing the Biden administration from implementing its new immigration enforcement guidelines. The justices voted 5-4 in the court’s first-ever split along gender lines to allow a conservative district judge’s order to remain in place, pending full litigation of the matter.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Republicans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Allergy
PIX11

Police continue search for answers in death of man whose body was found in a Staten Island crawl space

STATEN ISLAND (PIX11) — A man’s body was found more than a decade ago and on Wednesday, the NYPD issued a new plea for help finding the killer. John Taylor was 19 when he was last seen on Jan. 4, 2000, inside of a Broad Street building in Staten Island, police said. Years later, on Sept. 1, 2011, his body was found in a crawl space on the first floor of the building.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
PIX11

Video shows suspect leaving scene of attempted Upper West Side rape

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A scooter-riding suspect dragged a woman across the ground before trying to rape her outside a 69th Street residence overnight Wednesday, police said. The 33-year-old woman was walking near the residence about 12:56 a.m. when the man, who was riding an electric scooter, approached her from behnid. When he […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Alleged gang member fatally shot in the head in Harlem: NYPD

NEW YORK (PIX11) — An alleged gang member was fatally shot in the head in Harlem Sunday night, police said. Sean Tinsley, 34, was found with a gunshot wound to his head in front of the King Towers Houses on West 115th Street and Lenox Avenue at around 11 p.m., police said. EMS took the victim to the hospital, where he died.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Teenager shot in head in front of Bronx pawn shop: NYPD

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — Police are looking for a suspect who approached a teenage boy in the Bronx on Tuesday and fired at him multiple times. The 15-year-old victim was walking near a Walton Avenue pawn shop when the unknown suspect approached him, displayed a firearm, and shot him multiple times. One of those shots hit the victim in the head, police said.
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Shark’s body washes up on Long Island beach

QUOGUE, N.Y. (PIX11) — The body of a shark, with its jaw open and teeth bared, washed up on a Long Island shore on Wednesday morning, police said. Officers responded to reports of the dead shark on the Ocean Beaches in Quogue around 9:30 a.m., officials said. The shark, which was around 7-8 feet long, was washed back into the ocean before police could secure the body.
QUOGUE, NY
PIX11

PIX11

41K+
Followers
10K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy