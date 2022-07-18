Shooting investigation in west Baltimore

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Police in Montgomery County is seeking a man that they say is involved in at least three bank robberies. The Montgomery County Police Department said officers first responded to the Sandy Spring Bank, located on the 3500 block of Spencerville Rd. in Burtonsville, for a bank robbery on Tuesday, Jan. 18. Their investigation revealed that at approximately 3:10 p.m., a man entered the bank and approached a teller window. Once at the window, he slid a note to the teller, announcing the robbery and demanding money. The teller complied and gave the suspect an undisclosed amount of money.

