Shooting investigation in west Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore reached the milestone of 200 homicides after a 52-year-old man was shot in Northeast Baltimore late Friday, city police said. Officers responded to the 1600 block of Montpelier Street in the city's Coldstream - Homestead - Montebello section after a report of a shooting. There, officers found a 52-year-old man who had been shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — On Friday, a man was struck by gunfire in the Sandtown-Winchester neighborhood in west Baltimore. On July 22, 2022, at around 6:03 p.m., officers responded to an area hospital where a shooting victim walked in seeking treatment. Upon arrival, officers found a 21-year-old man suffering from...
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department is investigating a shooting that resulted in a graze wound this morning in Southwest Baltimore. This incident happened on the 1300 block of Saint Marks Avenue. Police say, “At approximately 10:27 a.m., Southwest District patrol officers responded to the 1300 block of...
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man suffered an injury to his scalp this morning when he was grazed by a bullet, according to Baltimore City Police. The injury happened just before 10:30 this morning. Officers in southwest Baltimore went to the 1300 block of Marks Avenue for a report of a shooting.
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Homicides aren't the only violent crimes plaguing Baltimore streets. One night after Baltimore resident Monica Holland shared her near-death experience with would-be carjackers, she says many others in her neighborhood have similar terrifying tales. Her concerns voiced as FOX45 News takes a closer look at where the crime is happening most.
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police say a man was shot and killed in west Baltimore just before midnight. Officers responded to a Shot Spotter alert in the 2400 block of Winchester Street. When they arrived, they found a man who had apparently been shot, according to police. The...
BALTIMORE, MD – A suspect is in custody, accused of being the gunman in a Thursday morning double shooting incident in Baltimore. Baltimore Police Department’s Southeast District detectives arrested 30-year-old Mario Diaz from Dundalk. Diaz was arrested for the shooting that occurred Thursday in the 1000 block of South Potomac Street.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Police in Montgomery County is seeking a man that they say is involved in at least three bank robberies. The Montgomery County Police Department said officers first responded to the Sandy Spring Bank, located on the 3500 block of Spencerville Rd. in Burtonsville, for a bank robbery on Tuesday, Jan. 18. Their investigation revealed that at approximately 3:10 p.m., a man entered the bank and approached a teller window. Once at the window, he slid a note to the teller, announcing the robbery and demanding money. The teller complied and gave the suspect an undisclosed amount of money.
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department is investigating the shooting of two men last night in Western Baltimore. This incident happened on the 1500 Block of Baker Street. Police say, “at approximately 6:19 p.m., Western District officers were dispatched to investigate a Shot-Spotter alert for gunfire. Officers arrived...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that took place this afternoon in Essex in Eastern Baltimore. According to police, ” The fatal shooting that occurred at approximately 2 o’clock this afternoon in the 1400 block of Hadwick Drive. When officers arrived to the scene, they discovered 21-year-old Kenyon Joyner suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Mr. Joyner was pronounced deceased at an area hospital.”
BALTIMORE -- A 49-year-old man died early Friday following a motorcycle crash in Northeast Baltimore, authorities said.Shortly after 2 a.m., patrol officers were called to the crash scene in the 2900 block of Edison Highway, where they found the man unconscious, Baltimore Police said.The victim was taken to a local hospital but did not survive.Based on a preliminary investigation, police believe the man was riding his motorcycle north on Edison Highway when he hit the median, lost control and crashed into a parked cargo van.The circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation.
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — As Baltimore city leaders and police turn a blind eye to the concerns about squeegee kids the violence continues happening. Week after week, Fox 45 viewers are calling to say they had a bad experience with squeegee kids. One caller who wanted to remain anonymous, says,...
BALTIMORE, MD – Thursday started like many other nights in the city of Baltimore, with the shooting of a young man in. Early this morning, at 1:04 a.m., Eastern District patrol officers responded to the 1400 block of Milton Avenue for a report of a shooting. “Once there, officers...
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore County Police say they arrested a teenager in connection with a fatal hit-and-run that killed a 16-year-old girl riding a bike. The suspect was arrested by Baltimore County Police on July 19th 2022. Investigators say that on July 19, 2021, 16-year-old Jayden Baldree was riding...
BALTIMORE — Baltimore is on the verge of seeing 200 homicides so far this year. And, it is only July 22. Detectives are investigating a shooting from Friday morning, and several other shootings from this week throughout the city. It has neighbors scared to talk about the violence plaguing...
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — There have been at least 20 homicides so far this July as the City nears 200 homicides so far this year. The latest homicide happened in the western district on July 21. Investigators found a man shot to death on Winchester Drive. BPD has not yet released a believed motive or any suspect information.
Nearly two dozen members of the Wheels of Soul Motorcycle Club have been indicted on multiple charges related to a quadruple shooting that took place in Maryland in October 2020. The Charles County Sheriff's Office announced on Friday, July 22, that 21 members of the club have been identified and...
DUNDALK, Md. — An 18-year-old has been charged in connection to a deadly hit and run last year that claimed the life of 16-year-old Jayden Baldree. Baltimore County Police announced the arrest Friday, but did not identify the alleged getaway driver, who apparently was 17 at the time of the incident.
ESSEX, Md. (WBFF) — A Baltimore man was shot and killed in Essex Thursday, Baltimore County police said. Officers were called to an apartment complex in the 1400 block of Hardwick Drive around 2 p.m. after a report of a shooting. There, officers found 21-year-old Kenyon Joyner who had been shot at least once.
-- A 79-year-old man was shot in the shoulder Wednesday night in the Oliver neighborhood, the Baltimore Police Department said. The elderly victim was "conscious and alert as he was being transported to an area hospital," police said. Officers responded to the 1200 block of E. Lanvale Street about 8:05...
