ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Shooting investigation in west Baltimore

By Chris Berinato
foxbaltimore.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police are investigating a...

foxbaltimore.com

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxbaltimore.com

52-year-old man shot marks 200th homicide in Baltimore City

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore reached the milestone of 200 homicides after a 52-year-old man was shot in Northeast Baltimore late Friday, city police said. Officers responded to the 1600 block of Montpelier Street in the city's Coldstream - Homestead - Montebello section after a report of a shooting. There, officers found a 52-year-old man who had been shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

21-Year-old man injured in west Baltimore shooting

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — On Friday, a man was struck by gunfire in the Sandtown-Winchester neighborhood in west Baltimore. On July 22, 2022, at around 6:03 p.m., officers responded to an area hospital where a shooting victim walked in seeking treatment. Upon arrival, officers found a 21-year-old man suffering from...
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

20 Year-Old Shot in Southwest Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department is investigating a shooting that resulted in a graze wound this morning in Southwest Baltimore. This incident happened on the 1300 block of Saint Marks Avenue. Police say, “At approximately 10:27 a.m., Southwest District patrol officers responded to the 1300 block of...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man grazed in head by bullet in southwest Baltimore, say police

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man suffered an injury to his scalp this morning when he was grazed by a bullet, according to Baltimore City Police. The injury happened just before 10:30 this morning. Officers in southwest Baltimore went to the 1300 block of Marks Avenue for a report of a shooting.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
foxbaltimore.com

Rise in carjackings in Baltimore, most where woman came face-to-face with suspects' guns

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Homicides aren't the only violent crimes plaguing Baltimore streets. One night after Baltimore resident Monica Holland shared her near-death experience with would-be carjackers, she says many others in her neighborhood have similar terrifying tales. Her concerns voiced as FOX45 News takes a closer look at where the crime is happening most.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man killed in west Baltimore just before midnight

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police say a man was shot and killed in west Baltimore just before midnight. Officers responded to a Shot Spotter alert in the 2400 block of Winchester Street. When they arrived, they found a man who had apparently been shot, according to police. The...
BALTIMORE, MD
WJLA

Man wanted in string of Md. bank robberies, handed note to teller saying he had gun, bomb

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Police in Montgomery County is seeking a man that they say is involved in at least three bank robberies. The Montgomery County Police Department said officers first responded to the Sandy Spring Bank, located on the 3500 block of Spencerville Rd. in Burtonsville, for a bank robbery on Tuesday, Jan. 18. Their investigation revealed that at approximately 3:10 p.m., a man entered the bank and approached a teller window. Once at the window, he slid a note to the teller, announcing the robbery and demanding money. The teller complied and gave the suspect an undisclosed amount of money.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Wbff#Violent Crime#Baltimore City Police#Fox45 News#Updates
Shore News Network

27 Year-Old Shot Multiple Times In Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department is investigating the shooting of two men last night in Western Baltimore. This incident happened on the 1500 Block of Baker Street. Police say, “at approximately 6:19 p.m., Western District officers were dispatched to investigate a Shot-Spotter alert for gunfire. Officers arrived...
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

21 Year-Old Shot And Killed In Essex

BALTIMORE COUNTY, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that took place this afternoon in Essex in Eastern Baltimore. According to police, ” The fatal shooting that occurred at approximately 2 o’clock this afternoon in the 1400 block of Hadwick Drive. When officers arrived to the scene, they discovered 21-year-old Kenyon Joyner suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Mr. Joyner was pronounced deceased at an area hospital.”
ESSEX, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man, 49, killed in Baltimore motorcycle crash, police say

BALTIMORE -- A 49-year-old man died early Friday following a motorcycle crash in Northeast Baltimore, authorities said.Shortly after 2 a.m., patrol officers were called to the crash scene in the 2900 block of Edison Highway, where they found the man unconscious, Baltimore Police said.The victim was taken to a local hospital but did not survive.Based on a preliminary investigation, police believe the man was riding his motorcycle north on Edison Highway when he hit the median, lost control and crashed into a parked cargo van.The circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Shore News Network

25-Year-Old Man Shot Overnight in Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MD – Thursday started like many other nights in the city of Baltimore, with the shooting of a young man in. Early this morning, at 1:04 a.m., Eastern District patrol officers responded to the 1400 block of Milton Avenue for a report of a shooting. “Once there, officers...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore nears 200 homicides with more than five months left in 2022

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — There have been at least 20 homicides so far this July as the City nears 200 homicides so far this year. The latest homicide happened in the western district on July 21. Investigators found a man shot to death on Winchester Drive. BPD has not yet released a believed motive or any suspect information.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

79-year-old man shot in shoulder in East Baltimore

-- A 79-year-old man was shot in the shoulder Wednesday night in the Oliver neighborhood, the Baltimore Police Department said. The elderly victim was "conscious and alert as he was being transported to an area hospital," police said. Officers responded to the 1200 block of E. Lanvale Street about 8:05...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy