Right across the street from their Wahoo home Tuesday, Bruce Kitchen and Jody Hunke spotted something large looming in the grass. "I was preparing dinner, I was standing over the sink that looks out the window and I stared out and I thought, 'what is that?'" Jody said. "And I looked, I thought, well, that is the big dog and then it started walking and I thought, OK, that's not a dog that looks like a cat."

WAHOO, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO