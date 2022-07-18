ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Badgers RB Braelon Allen named to the Maxwell Award Watch List

By Dillon Graff
 4 days ago
On Monday, Wisconsin Badgers’ running back Braelon Allen was named to the Maxwell Award Watch List as announced by the Maxwell Football Club.

The Maxwell Award is annually awarded to the College Football Player of the Year, dating back to 1937.

Allen, a Fond du Lac, Wisconsin native, amassed 1,268 yards rushing and 12 touchdowns last season on 6.8 yards per carry – en route to being named a Freshman All-American and second-team All-Big Ten member.

The 6-foot-2, 238-pound RB is an old-school power back that ran for 100-plus yards in eight of Wisconsin’s final nine games.

According to PFF, 829 of Allen’s 1,268 rushing yards came after contact – good for an average of 4.5 YPC after contact.

The Badgers’ Freshman All-American became just the fourth UW true freshman RB to eclipse the 1,000-yard rushing plateau, joining Ron Dayne, Jonathan Taylor, and James White.

