This Is Georgia's Most Relaxing Vacation Spot

By Logan DeLoye
 4 days ago
Photo : Getty Images

Georgia exudes slow, Southern charm. Something about it just makes you want to stop rushing through life and start enjoying the little moments that pass by. Wether it be the service, the weather, or the hospitality, adapting a Georgia state of mine helps to relax and soak it all in. There are a few locations throughout the state that are more relaxing than others, but only one is more relaxing than the rest.

According to a list complied by Thrillist, the most relaxing place in all of Georgia is Little St. Simon's Island located off of the coast. Not only is this the most relaxing location in Georgia, but it is also rated as one of the most relaxing spots in the entire country.

Here is what Thrillist had to say about the relaxing island:

"We’re suckers for private retreats on private islands. But unlike some venture capitalist-owned Caribbean isle, Georgia's Little St. Simons is rustic and naturalistic in all the best ways. The cottages are quaint and no-frills; it's about the screened-in front porches, not the amenities. The Lodge prides itself on its conservation efforts, which include a seed-to-table dining program. And all activities are nature-oriented, from birding to boating to biking along the resort's private beach (most of the island is undeveloped). To top off your days, the nightly cocktail hour is a must; the Friday night oyster roast cocktail hour is a must-must."

For more information regarding the most relaxing spot in each state, visit HERE.

