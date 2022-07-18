Shooting on Route 60 in the city of Dunkirk sends two juveniles to hospital

Five people are facing drug charges following a recent raid at a home on Jamestown's east side. Members of the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force and the Southern Tier Regional Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at 328 Allen Street shortly after 4:00 PM on July 12th and were assisted by the Jamestown Police SWAT Team. Inside, police found nearly 26 grams of methamphetamine, scales, packaging materials, and ammunition for a .45 caliber gun. Police say 36-year-old Warkim Keys, 47-year-old Larry White, 46-year-old Belinda Walker and 35-year-old Jamie Morse were arrested at the scene on one count each of 3rd-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. Police say the fifth suspect, 51-year-old Christopher Freeney, later turned himself in.
The body of a male charter boat captain who has been missing since July 7 after a fall from his boat into Lake Erie near Ripley has been located. The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office says the body of 70-year-old Fred Forsythe, Jr. of Coudersport, Pennsylvania was discovered in the Town of Evans on Friday, ending a more than two-week search. An active search began after he became missing. The Sheriff's Office also reported that Forsythe was attempting to bring a fish into the boat when he lost his balance and entered the water. The Chautauqua County Water Emergency Team, County Sheriff's Office and Ripley Fire were involved in the initial search. They were also assisted by the State Police Underwater Recovery Team, the U.S. Coast Guard Erie Station, Fuller Hose, and the U.S. Border Patrol Marine and Air Patrol.
Dual drug raids on Main Street in the city of Dunkirk have led to three arrests. Multiple police agencies -- including members of the Chautauqua County Drug Task Force; Dunkirk Police Department patrol units, SRT Team and K-9 unit; and the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office SWAT Team and K-9 units -- accompanied by several investigators, along with detectives from Jamestown Police Department, conducted a joint search warrant early Thursday morning at 506 and 708 Main Street. 36-year-old Ontario Eldridge of Dunkirk and 39-year-old Lemorris Jones of Atlanta, Georgia were taken into custody during the raid at 506 Main Street. Investigators also located 87.75 grams of crack cocaine, 90.53 grams of fentanyl, 3 grams of meth, 2 pounds of marijuana, a loaded Glock 42 pistol with an attached high-capacity drum-fed magazine, and nearly $6,500 cash. Meanwhile, investigators located 34-year-old Larry Brooks, Jr. during the raid at 708 Main Street. They also discovered quantities of meth, fentanyl and crack cocaine. Eldridge and Jones were each charged with two counts of criminal possession of narcotics, one count of 2nd-degree criminal possession of a loaded firearm, one count of 2nd-degree criminal nuisance and one count of unlawful possession of a large-capacity magazine. Brooks is facing three counts of criminal possession of narcotics with intent to sell, one count of criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, one count of 2nd-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia and one count of 2nd-degree criminal nuisance. All three are currently in the Chautauqua County Jail.
A Randolph resident has been charged with arson in the 3rd degree after an investigation into Wednesday's massive fire that destroyed two homes on 2nd Street in Kennedy. The State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation announced the arrest of 28-year-old Aubrey Baize after an investigation conducted by BCI and the Chautauqua County Fire Investigation Team. Area interviews were done, and Baize was seen entering the house in question before the fire, according to investigators. Further investigative steps were taken, which resulted in the arrest of Baize Wednesday evening. Baize was processed at SP Jamestown and remanded to the Chautauqua County Jail to await arraignment. The Chautauqua County District Attorney's Office assisted in the case, with the investigation continuing into the fire.
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man remains held without bail after his arraignment on charges in connection to the fatal shooting of his brother earlier this month. Jerome Cole, 24, is charged with murder and weapons possession. The Erie County District Attorney's office says Cole allegedly shot his brother, 35-year-old Marcus Cole, on Thatcher Avenue in the overnight hours of July 11.
A 73-year-old man who struck a deer while driving his motorcycle in Western New York survived the crash but died soon after. According to New York State Police, Frank Butcher, 73, was traveling on Akron Road in the town of Royalton when he struck a deer that entered the roadway. Royalton is approximately one-hour West of Rochester.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Springville man has been sentenced to prison following a fatal altercation in December 2020. The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 23-year-old Tyler Rehrauer, also known as Tyler Lux-Rehrauer, was sentenced in State Supreme Court to a determinate sentence of eight years in prison followed by five years of post-release supervision.
A Western New York couple has been arrested after leading New York State Police Troopers on a chase in a stolen vehicle. On July 18, 2022, New York State Police in Geneseo arrested the couple from Kenmore. John E. Slomka, age 38, and 33-year-old Tina M. Bredt fled from Troopers who had tried to pull them over for a traffic stop on I-390, in Livingston County. Slomka was driving a Dodge Caravan that had a stolen license plate.
A multi-residential home was damaged by fire in Erie overnight. The first call came in from an upstairs resident just after midnight for a fire in the 300 block of West 3rd Street. According to reports from the scene, the fire began in the kitchen in a first floor apartment. Once on the scene, fire […]
The parole officer, who is on administrative leave pending an investigation, admitted in cross examination that he planted the evidence and wrote inaccurate information on the supporting deposition. Sharp detective work by two attorneys has a state parole officer under investigation for allegations that he planted evidence and falsified a...
