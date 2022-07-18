ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Gargantuan 2-story waves cause chaos along southern Hawaii coastline

By Zachary Rosenthal,
AccuWeather
AccuWeather
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RPhVc_0gjeZAv300

The massive waves crashed a wedding party and lapped over the roofs of beachside condos and were the result of a once powerful storm that passed far south of Hawaii.

A historic south swell impacting Hawaii has spawned massive waves along the island state's southern shores over the weekend, with the massive swells crashing a wedding party and breaking over two-story apartments.

According to the National Weather Service, south-facing shores were at risk of experiencing waves that could crest at heights of 15 to 22 feet through Monday. The large waves can make it dangerous to head to the beach or sail on the ocean and can also lead to coastal flooding in low-lying areas.

Coastal flooding was evident at the Keauhou Kona Surf & Racquet Club in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, where video shot Saturday showed torrents of water crashing over the tops of seaside condos, flooding the nearby streets as passersby gawked at the sight.

According to Hawaii News Now, several condos were damaged by the waves, including the residence of Isabella Sloan, who filmed the gargantuan waves.

"My condo was hit the first time and flooded everything. Condos down the way from mine were completely wiped out and damaged really badly. Thankfully, everyone is safe," Sloan said.

Nearby, a wedding party in Kona was crashed by the invading ocean, taking out beautifully arranged flowers, tables and chairs. A series of large waves tore through the venue, but no one was injured.

According to Hawaii News Now, the waves also took out one of the bars set up at the wedding site, but somehow spared the happy couple's wedding cake and their other food.

“We didn’t think that [the waves were] ever going to get over the wall,” groom Dillion Murphy said.

The large waves impacting Hawaii’s southern shores were generated by Tropical Rainstorm Darby, which passed well to the south of Hawaii. The storm weakened into a tropical storm and then a rainstorm over cooler waters of the Central Pacific after it had peaked as Category 4 hurricane over the East Pacific. Still, the storm was able to churn up the seas, spawning dangerous waves on the southern shores of Hawaii.

Have the app? Unlock AccuWeather Alerts™ with Premium+

"Even though Darby was weakening significantly as it passed by well to the south of the islands, the swells it had already generated continued to propagate out outward from the old center," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski said.

The swells pushed toward Hawaii, creating dangerous ocean conditions that were expected to last at least through Monday night. According to tweets from the Maui County Fire Department, the large swells caused the state to close at least one state park for safety reasons and forced officials to make at least 19 ocean rescues.

High surf warnings remained in effect for the southern coasts of nearly all of Hawaii's islands Monday.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.

Comments / 140

Suzanne Metz Apau
4d ago

I do believe there were waves of all sizes prior to the building of that condo! but all those haoles just love their beach front property! locals know better.

Reply(2)
43
❤️Ayiti Cherie❤️
4d ago

mother nature says that y'all shouldn't be getting married..hope that's enough to say no to him or her..

Reply(7)
30
Elmo 123
4d ago

the man said Lord if you do not think I should get married send me a sign

Reply(3)
23
Related
TheDailyBeast

‘Big Wall’: Couple Describes Moment Giant Waves Crash Their Hawaii Wedding

A couple has described their reaction after watching a giant wave crash their wedding in Hawaii. The incident took place Saturday at the Hulihe’e Palace in Kailua-Kona on the west coast of Hawaii’s Big Island. Dillon and Riley Murphy said they had been concerned about Tropical Storm Darby, which had climbed to a Category 3 hurricane in the East Pacific. But as the storm dissipated, the waves came crashing, the pair told KHON2. “We were kind of right at the moment where we were going to start moving a couple things and this big wall basically just showed up,” Dillon said. “Luckily there was no food in any of the containers.” After a clean, the party was back in action and the guests had a better time than ever, the pair said. Most importantly: The cake survived. “We didn’t have our dance floor, but nobody seemed to mind, at the end of the night we were all like dancing in the mud and it was amazing,” Riley said. “Maybe even more memorable than if it hadn’t happened.”
HAWAII STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kailua-kona, HI
State
Hawaii State
natureworldnews.com

Hurricane Bonnie Hits Hawaii This Weekend

Hurricane Bonnie continues to cruise west over the Eastern Pacific Hurricane Basin; while it is projected to weaken and disintegrate over time, remnant rains from the tropical storm might affect Hawaii next week. Bonnie was positioned around 560 miles southwest of the southern point of Baja California, according to the...
HAWAII STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coastline#The Waves#Coastal Flooding#Flowers#Hawaii News Now
24/7 Wall St.

It’s 122 Degrees at the Hottest Place in the World

Despite the fact that some people question the existence of global warming, the world gets hotter almost every year. The year 2020 was one of the three hottest in history. The year 2021 ranked sixth in temperature since data began to be collected. The primary reason for the temperature increase is man made. The NOAA […]
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Earthquake Followed by Almost 20 Aftershocks Northern California: USGS

A 4.2-magnitude earthquake occurred north of the San Francisco Bay area in Northern California at 4:57 a.m. local time on Tuesday, June 28, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). Nearly 20 aftershocks below 2.0-magnitude transpired after the quake. There were no immediate reports of earthquake casualties. The seismic...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Daily Mail

Incredible before and after aerial photos show devastation caused by Australia's FOURTH floods this year with whole towns underwater and hilltop homes like islands in a sea of muddy brown water

Incredible aerial photos show the devastation caused by floods spreading across NSW after days of torrential rain caused rivers to burst their banks and destroy homes. Thousands of homes are ruined and many more still cut off after NSW's fourth major flood in as many months where entire country towns went underwater.
ENVIRONMENT
Anita Durairaj

The most dangerous lake in the U.S. is known for its deadly currents

Lake MichiganPhoto by Nwbeeson; CC-BY-SA-4.0 International. Lake Michigan is considered to be one of the deadliest lakes in the world. According to The Travel , Lake Michigan is also the most dangerous lake in the United States. The biggest reason for this is due to its swift currents. The lake's shoreline configuration is thought to increase the risk of deadly currents.
Daily Mail

Horror video shows moments after shark attack off California coast as off-duty cop and local surfer paddle furiously to bring seriously injured retired teacher safely to shore

A new video shows a California man being dragged to safety by an off-duty cop and a local surfer moments after a shark attack left him with a broken femur and 'bleeding severely' with stomach and arm injuries. The attack happened on Wednesday at 10:35 am at Lover's Point Beach...
CALIFORNIA STATE
AccuWeather

AccuWeather

64K+
Followers
2K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

AccuWeather delivers award-winning weather forecast insights, from our experts to audiences around the world.

 http://accuweather.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy