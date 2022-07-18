Wilmington police ask residents to secure trash, bring in bird feeders after several bear sightings

Photo: Wilmington Police Department

WILMINGTON, Mass. — Police in Wilmington have asked residents to secure their trash and bring in bird feeders following several reported bear sightings.

The town’s “newest resident” was spotted in the area of Federal, Concord, and Woburn streets on Monday morning, according to the Wilmington Police Department.

The bear was also reportedly seen roaming in the area of the I-93 overpass and near Lowell Street over the weekend.

These sightings come just five days after Merrimack Valley residents were asked to take precautions following black bear sightings in Lowell and Tewksbury.

