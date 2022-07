CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man who was injured in a single-vehicle crash earlier this week has died, Chesterfield Police said. On Sunday, July 17, the driver of a 2002 Dodge Caravan Sport was traveling on Route 1 southbound when the vehicle crashed into a traffic signal pole at the intersection of Route 1 and Dwight Avenue, according to police.

