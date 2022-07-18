ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

J-Lo Wore a Wedding Dress From an ‘Old Movie’ to Marry Ben—They Had Their Outfits For ‘Many Years’

By Jason Pham
StyleCaster
StyleCaster
 4 days ago
I do! Jennifer Lopez’s wedding dress was her “something old.” J-Lo and Ben Affleck married on July 17, 2022, at the Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas. The nuptials came three months after J-Lo and Ben—who started dating in 2002 and broke up in 2004—got engaged a year after they got back together in April 2021.

“We did it,” J-Lo said in her newsletter, “ On the J-Lo .” “Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient. Exactly what we wanted. Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world.” She continued, “We barely made it to the little white wedding chapel by midnight. They graciously stayed open late a few minutes, let us take pictures in a pink Cadillac convertible, evidently once used by the king himself (but if we wanted Elvis himself to show, that cost extra and he was in bed).” According to legal records obtained by Us Weekly , J-Lo and Ben obtained their marriage license on July 16, 2022, in Clark County, Nevada, before marrying a day later.  “They both are so comfortable with each other and make each other so happy, so they don’t want to wait any longer,” a source told the magazine. A source added to People of the ceremony, “It was super, super small. They just wanted to be married so they got married.”

Another source told People on July 18, 2022, that J-Lo and Ben’s wedding wasn’t “completely unplanned” but the couple had toyed around with the idea of eloping. “They were both comfortable with the idea of eloping,” the source said. “They talked about it for a while. It was very important for them to have a private ceremony. They didn’t want their wedding to be a spectacle.” The insider continued, “The Las Vegas ceremony was perfect. They both loved it. It was private and low-key. That’s all they asked for.”

A source also told Us Weekly that J-Lo and Ben wanted a “fun and casual” ceremony after cancelling their wedding in 2003, a year before their breakup. “They both thought it was a fun and casual way to tie the knot,” the insider said. J-Lo and Ben met in 2002 while filming their movie, Gigli . The two started dating after J-Lo’s divorce from her second husband, Cris Judd. Ben proposed to J-Lo in November 2002 with a six-carat pink diamond ring.

Their wedding was set for September 2003 in Santa Barbara, California. Us Weekly reported at the time that 400 guests were invited to the nuptials by phone and told that final details about the wedding would be hand-delivered four days before the ceremony. Days before their wedding, however, J-Lo and Ben announced they had called off their wedding. “Due to the excessive media attention surrounding our wedding, we have decided to postpone the date,” J-Lo and Ben said in a joint statement at the time. “When we found ourselves seriously contemplating hiring three separate ‘decoy brides’ at three different locations, we realized that something was awry.” The two dated for a few months before announcing their breakup in early 2004.

Ben went on to marry Jennifer Garner, with whom he shares kids: Violet, Seraphina and Joseph. J-Lo , for her part, married Marc Anthony, with whom she shares twins Emme and Maximilian. Ben divorced Garner in 2018, while J-Lo divorced Anthony in 2014. Ben and J-Lo got back together in 2021 after her breakup with fiance, Alex Rodriguez. Now they’re married. Read on for what we know about Jennifer Lopez’s wedding dress and what she and Ben Affleck wore to their ceremony.

Who was Jennifer Lopez’s wedding dress designer?

Who was Jennifer Lopez’s wedding dress designer? J-Lo wore two dresses for her wedding to Ben Affleck on July 17, 2022. The first look was a classic white wedding dress with a boatneck design. Though she didn’t confirm the designer, J-Lo revealed in a video in her “On the JLo” newsletter on Sunday that she’d owned the dress for “many years” before deciding to wear it for her wedding. “I’ve had this dress for so many years, and I’ve just been saving it, saving it, saving it, and now I’m wearing it on my wedding day,” she said.

For her second look, J-Lo wore a white lace, off-the-shoulder Zuhair Murad bridal gown with long sleeves, a sweetheart neckline, a corset bodice and a fishtail train. J-Lo, who wore the dress when she echanged “I Dos” with Ben at Las Vegas’ Little White Wedding Chapel, accompanied the look with a matching veil with lace trim. For her makeup, J-Lo had her usual bronzy glow with a soft smoky eye and peachy-nude lip, which she paired with voluminous, bouncy curls.

In her “On the JLo” newsletter, J-Lo revealed that her wedding dress was from an “old movie” while Ben’s look, which included a white tuxedo jacket, was from his own closet. “So with the best witnesses you could ever imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben’s closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we’ll wear for the rest of our lives,” K-Lo wrote. “They even had Bluetooth for a (short) march down the aisle. But in the end it was the best possible wedding we could have imagined. One we dreamed of long ago and one made real (in the eyes of the state, Las Vegas, a pink convertible and one another) at very, very long last.” J-Lo also thanked the Little White Wedding Chapel “for letting me use the break room to change while Ben changed in the men’s room.”

True Love by Jennifer Lopez



‘True Love’ by Jennifer Lopez $10.31


Buy Now

For more about J-Lo’s life, check out True Love by Jennifer Lopez . The 2014 memoir covers the “Jenny on the Block” singer’s career and personal life, from her start as a dancer to when she became a mom of two twins with her now-ex-husband Marc Anthony. In the book, which includes more than 200 personal photographs from J-Lo’s never-before-seen collection, the Selena actress writes about how “she confronted her greatest challenges, identified her biggest fears, and ultimately emerged a stronger person than she’s ever been” to become the pop icon we know today.

