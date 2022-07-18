‘Inventing Anna’ Actor James Cusati-Moyer Signs With IMG Models (Exclusive)

James Cusati-Moyer Courtesy of Emil Cohen

Share this article on Email

Show additional share options

Inventing Anna actor James Cusati-Moyer has signed with IMG Models.

The powerhouse agency will focus on nabbing editorial opportunities and fashion and lifestyle endorsements for Cusati-Moyer. He plays high-end fashion stylist Val in Inventing Anna, Shonda Rhimes’ miniseries that stars Julia Garner as Anna Delvey, the real-life scammer who gained entry into New York’s elite circles by posing as a wealthy German heiress.

Cusati-Moyer’s other credits include recently boarding Warner Bros.’ upcoming D.C. film Black Adam alongside Dwayne Johnson and Pierce Brosnan, Paramount’s Evil, Peacock’s The Missing, WBTV/Fox’s Prodigal Son, ABC’s Time After Time, Amazon’s Red Oaks, Hulu’s The Path and Blue Bloods on CBS.

Cusati-Moyer is a graduate of the Yale School of Drama. In 2020, he received a Tony nomination for best featured actor for his performance in Slave Play. He made his Broadway debut in Tripp Cullman’s Six Degrees of Separation.

Other theater credits include Terrence McNally’s Fire and Air and Romeo in Romeo and Juliet. IMG Models has offices in New York, Los Angeles, Paris, Sydney, London and Milan and a roster that includes Gigi and Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber, Precious Lee, Paloma Elsesser, Alton Mason, Eileen Gu, Diana Silvers and Richie Shazam.

The agency’s clients feature in fashion magazines, film and TV projects, glitzy ad campaigns and global fashion show catwalks.

Cusati-Moyer continues to be represented by Paradigm.