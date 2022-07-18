Denver mayor delivers 2022 State of the City address

DENVER ( KDVR ) — Denver Mayor Michael Hancock delivered the State of the City Address Monday, issuing his priorities for the last year of his third term.

In last year’s State of the City Address , Hancock revealed a $450 million infrastructure proposal and discussed crime, housing and marijuana.

“I’ve done legislative reform here in Denver around the criminal justice system. I believe in it, but we cannot have competing forces in the safety of people versus those who’ve decided to re-offend, re-offend and re-offend. At some point, the system has to recognize you don’t really mean well to society and we have to deal with you effectively,” Hancock told FOX31 in an interview from last year’s address.

The 2022 address was delivered at the Montbello Recreation Center at 11 a.m. and was open to the public. After the speech, attendees were invited to a reception outside of the recreation center from noon to 2 p.m.

All Denver residents were invited to the State of the City Address and the reception afterward.

