Metairie man arrested after reckless driving in N.O., leads troopers on a chase

By Kenny Kuhn
 4 days ago
Photo credit WWL.com

A Metairie man was arrested after Sunday after stunt driving in New Orleans and then fled from State Police resulting in one trooper firing his gun at the suspect.

Louisiana State Police say troopers doing proactive patrolling Saturday night spotted 21-year-old Jairo Caballero-Eufragio of Metairie doing reckless driving and did a traffic stop on him at the intersection of Chef Menteur Highway and Downman Road. Troopers approached the suspect’s 2006 Chevy Silverado but say he accelerated towards a trooper who fired his service weapon at the suspect.

The Chevrolet continued to flee and led Troopers on a brief pursuit before coming to a stop near Interstate-10 and Michoud Boulevard. The driver was taken into custody. No one was hurt in the incident.

After obtaining an arrest warrant, Caballero was booked into the Orleans Parish Criminal Justice Center on charges of Aggravated Assault with a Motor Vehicle Upon a Peace Officer and Aggravated Flight from an Officer. This investigation remains active and ongoing.

