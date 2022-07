Kenneth Eugene Roberts of Chesapeake, VA and Waves, NC, 69, passed away unexpectedly in his home on July 16, 2022. Ken was born on January 27, 1953 in Garrett, IN to the late Howard Charles and Ruth Kathern Roberts. He lived in Garrett until he joined the Air Force on May 27, 1971. He proudly served as a linguist for 20 years including service in the Vietnam War, where he earned his Air Medal with 6 gold leaves among numerous other awards.

